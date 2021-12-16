Like mother, like daughter! On Wednesday, December 15, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West took to TikTok to show her 3 million followers her designer handbag collection — and it’s safe to say that the luxury assortment is worth thousands.

With purses from fashion houses like Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Judith Leiber and more, there’s no denying that the 8-year-old fashionista. Even though the video lasts a grand total of 15 seconds give or take, there’s a lot to dissect. So, let’s break it down, shall we?

The running theme for the video, which is filmed to “I Ain’t Never Been With a Baddie,” is glitz, sparkle and shine. Not only did North add a star filter to the clip, but she also has a heck of a lot of bedazzled bags.

The video opens with a text overlay that reads, “these are my bags,” in all uppercase. North quickly pans over the three shelves of bags, leaving eagle-eyed fans desperately wishing it was in slow-mo.

Nonetheless, Stylish watched the video on repeat to study North’s collection. One of our favorites? A Judith Leiber pizza-shaped clutch that retails for a whopping total of $5,695. The brand is one of her faves, as she has a handful of blinged-out beauties from the designer. In addition to a $5,695 pumpkin carriage, North also boasts a couture gummy teddy bear bag, which costs $5,495.

While the Judith Leiber bags are fun and funky, North also has her fair share of classics that’ll never go out of style. While it’s only on-screen for a hot second, Us Weekly’s Stylish spotted a white Birkin in the background, which costs more than $10,000 .

The elementary schooler’s vast collection has a handful of trendy pieces, too. She has the Balenciaga Neo Classic, Christian Dior Saddle Bag and the itty-bitty Jacquemus Le Chiquito handbag.

While North’s video has only been up online for a meme 10 hours at the time of writing, the likes have already started pouring in. The video has amassed nearly 500,000 likes. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the mini fashionista’s TikTok has been making headlines in recent days.

On Monday, December 13, North went “live” on TikTok to give her followers a “house tour.” Unfortunately, she didn’t get her mom’s stamp of approval before turning on the camera. “Mom, I’m live,” she said in the video. Kardashian responded, “No, stop it. You’re not allowed to.”