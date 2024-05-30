Love Is Blind’s Alexa Alfia broke her “no re-wearing outfits” rule for good reason.

The pregnant reality star, 29, took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 29, to share a photo of herself in the same sand-colored high-slit dress she donned when meeting now-husband Brennon Lemieux for the first time after connecting in the pods during the Netflix series. (In November 2022, Alexa told Page Six Style that she has “so many clothes” that she doesn’t re-wear outfits, teasing, “That’s my money. I’m paying for it. Who spoiled me? Me? That’s what I work for!”)

In the snap, the couple — who wed during the season 3 finale — flashed wide smiles as Alexa cradled her baby bump. Alexa included additional throwback snaps of herself and Brennon, 33, sharing a warm embrace following their televised proposal, which aired in October 2022.

“The same dress exactly 3 years apart,” Alexa captioned the social media post. “Saw this handsome man 3 years ago for the first time and haven’t been able to look away since. Can’t believe we’ll be celebrating our 3 year anniversary in a month with our little angel muffin on the way. Grateful for this life.”

The twosome announced in January that they’re expecting their first baby. Earlier this month, Alexa exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about her growing family, sharing that she had a gut feeling they’d be welcoming a daughter.

Related: Love Is Blind’s Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux’s Relationship Timeline: From th... Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux proved that Love Is Blind works, getting married during season 3 of the Netflix experiment. “I’m head over heels in love with her, I was absolute in the way that I felt,” Brennon exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022, noting it was “nerve-wracking” thinking about the possibility of Alexa […]

“I was praying for a healthy baby and knew I would be over the moon with either a girl or a boy,” she told Us. “I had originally thought [it was] a boy, but a few days before finding out, I had a feeling it was a girl.”

Brennon added that he and Alexa “have wanted to be parents for most of our lives” and that he’s pleased as long as they welcome “a healthy and happy baby.” He went on to quip, “Hopefully, Alexa and myself will be fortunate enough to have nine more babies.”

The couple shared a series of new maternity photos earlier this month to celebrate the upcoming arrival of their daughter. “Can’t wait to meet you, our perfect little baby girl,” Alexa captioned Instagram pics from the photo shoot, which featured her showing off her baby bump in ruffled and floral pink maxi dresses. Brennon, for his part, donned a black suit and white dress shirt, as well as a tan shirt and matching pants, for the photos.