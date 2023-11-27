If anyone knows how to pull off a classic edgy look, it’s Madonna.

The 65-year-old singer was photographed out and about in Milan on Sunday, November 26, wearing a biker chic all-black outfit.

Madonna paired an oversized black fur stole with a black asymmetrical mini skirt featuring a high slit and fishnet tights. She accessorized the look with oversized Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses, long latex gloves, and slouchy black boots from Y/Project. She topped the look off with a Dolce & Gabbana black patent leather top handle purse and cross earrings.

Madonna allowed her outfit to do the talking and kept her hair and makeup simple. She wore her blonde hair straightened and tucked into her fur stole. The singer appeared to be wearing matte foundation, a light blush and pink lipstick.

Her latest appearance came one day after she performed at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago, Italy, as a part of her Celebration Tour. Her next stop on the international tour is Berlin, where she is scheduled to perform on November 28 and 29.

The Celebration Tour itself is filled with gothic outfits reflective of the Like a Virgin singer’s iconic edgy avant-garde style. The concert looks have been replete with layered chain necklaces, leather corsets, fishnet tights, skin-tight catsuits — and, of course, her famous conical bra.

Madonna worked closely with stylist Rita Melssen to create the memorable looks she wears during her shows. On October 16, Melssen posted a photo of Madonna performing in a dramatic black kimono by Eyob Yohannes, lace gloves and a halo headpiece by House of Malakai.

Melssen raved about her experience working on the show’s looks in the caption.

“I feel like the luckiest girl in the world to have collaborated and spent time with incredible artists every single day creating this show,” Melssen wrote. “You have all filled my spirit with such hope and joy through your creations. Thank you for sharing yourselves with me and the world. @madonna thank you for calling me and trusting me to tell the story of your life through all of these costumes that we created. No words can express my gratitude.”

Fans took to the comments to express their love of Madonna’s tour fashion.

“Congratulations you did an incredible job and these looks will go done in history as some of her most iconic 🌠,” wrote one fan. Another commented, “Killed it!!! 👏👏👏👏.”

The tour began on Saturday, October 14, in London and will end on April 24, 2024, in Mexico.