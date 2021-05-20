Mandy Moore Dyes Hair ‘Princess Diaries’ Blonde Thanks to $9 Box Color: Pic

Bringing Us back! Mandy Moore has been rocking chocolate brown hair for quite some time, but the 37-year-old star just debuted a honey blonde hue. And to be quite honest, it’s serving major Lana Thomas vibes a la Princess Diaries.

And get this: the This Is Us actress used $9 box dye — from the drugstore no less — to complete her obsession-worthy hair color transformation.

“Surprise! Summer is right around the corner, and I decided to switch up my look 💁🏼‍♀️What do you think?!,” she captioned her Wednesday, May 19, Instagram post. “Huge thank you to everyone who followed along on my hair transformation today and helped me choose the perfect Garnier Nutrisse shade in Dark Blonde 70 Almond Créme.”

Moore, who hasn’t had hair this light since 2005, is also living proof that blondes really do have more fun. She continued: “It’s so much fun to be blonde again, and I’m completely in love with my new hair already 😍 Check out my Stories for tips on how to find the perfect hair color!”

Pop on over to Instagram Stories, and the new mom, who welcomed son August with husband Taylor Goldsmith in February 2021, takes her 4.6 million followers along for her hair color decision.

Using Garnier’s Shade Selector Tool, Moore, who has been a spokesmodel for the brand since 2017, virtually tries on a handful of hair color hues — and proved she can basically rock any color she wants, be it an icy lavender, strawberry pink or punk rock teal.

In the end though, she settled on a light blonde that made her feel summer-ready. “I love it. It’s so bright and fun and sort of the perfect color for the summer,” Moore said in the clip.

Once the hair color transformation was complete, the Because I Said So star obviously had to have a little photo shoot to show off her lighter locks. And surprise, surprise — the internet pretty much freaked out.

Famous friends took the comments section by storm. Ashley Tisdale wrote, “Yes girl,” while Maren Morris added, “You can do anything,” with a fire emoji. Eris Baker, who plays Tess on This Is Us, said, “You can make anything look good.”

Fans were equally as excited about the hairstyle switch up, noting that it brought back memories of Moore’s movies and music videos from the early aughts. “Ooooooh this takes me back,” one user wrote. Another pointed out, “Takes me back to the ‘Candy’ days.”