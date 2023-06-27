Mandy Moore rocked a meaningful pendant in honor of her two children.

The This Is Us alum, 39, took to Instagram on Monday, June 26, to show off the delicate necklace. In the photo, the 47 Meters Down star cropped the upper half of her face out so fans could focus on the necklace. The silver chain featured two “XX” charms, both of which were covered in diamonds. The sparkler hung from a shiny gold strand, and the New Hampshire native paired the piece with a black lace top, pink lipstick, and beachy waves.

“20. Both of my boys were born on the 20th (of October and February),” she continued, tagging her husband, Taylor Goldsmith. “[He] is the most thoughtful gift giver.” ​Moore also gave a shout out to Anita Ko, who designed the gorgeous necklace.

The Because I Said So actress and Dawes band singer, 37, first met through Instagram in May 2015. Moore posted a photo of the bands’ album, praising the project. The duo then began DMing, and two years later Us Weekly confirmed they were engaged. In November 2018, the lovebirds got married, and nearly three years later welcomed their first son, August, in February 2021. “Gus is here,” the Tangled actress wrote via social media at the time. She continued, “Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents.”

In June 2022, the Princess Diaries actress announced she was expecting her second child and welcomed him four months later in October. Moore gushed about the little one’s arrival via Instagram, sharing a series of adorable photos. In the snaps, the A Walk to Remember star rocked a fresh face and a ​ hospital gown while cradling her son. “Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb … “He is beyond words, and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Since welcoming her children, Moore has appeared at several red carpet events, including the 9th Annual Make Up Artist and Hair Stylists Guild Awards in February 2022, the 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in March 2022, and most recently, the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards.

At the August 2022 event, the Chasing Liberty actress commanded attention in a Rodarte gown, which featured a floral pattern, graceful high-neck, and sleeves finished with a cape design. She teamed the number with minimal jewelry, strappy black heels, a matte face, pink lips, and her brunette tresses slicked back in a low bun.