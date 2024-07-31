Your account
Stylish

Maren Morris Rocks ‘Queer Since Birth’ Top 1 Month After Coming Out as Bisexual

By
Maren Morris Wears Queer Since Birth Shirt
Maren Morris Timothy Norris/Getty Images

Maren Morris is embracing her sexuality in a stylish way.

Morris, 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 30, to show off a graphic T-shirt featuring the message “Queer since birth” and an eagle. Morris paired the black top, which was complete with a circular pendant design, with baggy blue jeans, black Vans sneakers and a chunky gold bracelet.

For glam, the singer donned a fresh face. She parted her bronde hair down the middle and styled her tresses in beachy waves.

Morris announced in June that she identities as part of the LGBTQIA+ community while celebrating Pride Month.

“Happy to be the B in LGBTQ+ happy pride 🌈,” she captioned an Instagram post, confirming she is bisexual.

Maren Morris Wears Queer Since Birth Shirt Instagram
Maren Morris Courtesy of Maren Morris/Instagram

Before coming out, Morris was married to ex Ryan Hurd for five years. In January, the duo finalized their divorce. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, a Nashville judge ruled the couple an “absolute divorce” on the grounds of irreconcilable differences. The judge also upheld a prenuptial agreement and a property settlement.

Hurd is also expected to pay Morris $2,100 per month in child support for their 4-year-old son, Hayes, for whom they will share custody.

Since her divorce, Morris is embracing her single life. “I feel like for so long, just being an artist and taking care of a lot of people on the road, you get so used to being the boss. I sort of lost sight of truly taking care of myself,” the country star exclusively told Us in February. “I feel like this is just a perfect moment for me to make that statement.”

Morris continued, sharing that she’s focusing on a “true reclamation of my singlehood and learning how to truly enjoy my own company, and nurture that relationship with myself.”

