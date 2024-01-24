Margot Robbie’s iconic Barbie press tour outfits were some of the most coveted looks of 2023. Soon, fans can buy a book that immortalizes all of them.

Robbie, 33, and her stylist Andrew Mukamal, announced on Tuesday, January 23, that they are releasing a new coffee table book titled Barbie: The World Tour. It chronicles some of Robbie’s most famous Barbie press tour outfits — including some that have never been seen before. The book will be in stores everywhere on March 8.

Mukamal gave his Instagram followers a sneak peak at the book — which is appropriately bright pink and features Robbie on the cover — in a post on Tuesday, January 23.

In the caption, Mukamal revealed that he first thought of creating the book in March 2023 while he planned Robbie’s press tour looks in his living room. “I could have never imagined just a few months later we’d be in the studio shooting this project with the team of our dreams,” he wrote.

Mukamal went on to thank everyone involved in the creation of the book at the Rizzoli publishing house, including art director Fabien Baron and photographer Craig McDean. Lastly, he gave a special thanks to Robbie.

“Every second of the process, every conversation, every fitting and every quick outfit change was an absolute joy,” he wrote. “None of this would have been possible without your unwavering faith and confidence in me and my vision for what I knew would be a project that would change my life.”

Mukamal finished the lengthy heartfelt caption by calling the book “a labor of love,” and dedicated it “to all the Barbie lovers and fashion fans around the world.”

Barbie: The World Tour will feature never-before-seen looks that Robbie was unable to wear on the Barbie press tour due to the writers and actors strikes in 2023. It will also include design sketches of some of Robbie’s most iconic Barbie-inspired looks, Polaroid photos and images taken directly from Mattel’s archives.

The book retails for $55 and is available for pre-order now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other bookstores.