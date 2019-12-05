Martha Stewart’s Instagram followers weren’t prepared for the celebrity entertaining expert’s stunning haircut and makeover, revealed on Wednesday, December 4.
The television show host visited Rita Hazan salon in N.Y.C. for a fresh chop, namely, something that differed slightly from her signature short style. The stunner captioned a photo of the finished result, “Oh boy! What a great new haircut can do!!!!” She credited two experts for her short, angled blonde bob: celebrity stylists Eugene Toye and Rita Hazan and her go-to colorist, Parvin Klein.
While she was at the salon, she also got a fabulously chic makeover. Stewart stunned in a full face of neutral-toned makeup that made her look worthy of a double-take. Celebrity makeup artist Nicole Daisy Toye posted a photo of Stewart with the caption, “New makeup is always fun , thanks @marthastewart48 for letting me play with my new @cledepeaubeaute @armanibeauty @ctilburymakeup @nudestix.”
Stewart’s followers lost their minds in the comments section of the post. Model Karlie Kloss took to the comments section and said, “You look GORGEOUS ✨” and a fan commented with a statement we were all thinking: “Ok Martha, we weren’t ready sis😫😍.”
Another fan tagged a friend and said, “This is the energy we are bringing to 2020.” And comedian Heather McMahan passionately commented, “Oh shit Martha!!!! You look smoking hot sista!!!!!”
Of course, a few people had not-so-supportive things to say about Stewart’s major beauty moment. Some followers speculated that she may have had plastic surgery. In defense of the Martha Stewart Living founder, a fan responded, “Some people are so negative and always trying to shame people. Even if she did have surgery WHY is it necessary to even mention it. A simple she looks nice would suffice. 🙄 @marthastewart48 looks fantastic, point blank!!”
