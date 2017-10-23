Let’s face it: teeth aren’t the sexiest topic in the beauty world, but having a great smile is on everyone’s wish list. Luckily for Us, Dr. Michael Apa, dentist to stars including Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen gave us the rundown on all of the ways to get your smile red-carpet ready.

Secret 1) Brush Up On Your Routine

As you address your dental needs and accomplish your desired fixes on your way to a straighter, brighter Hollywood smile, Dr. Apa has two major suggestions for you cleaning strategy: switch from a manual toothbrush to an electronic one and ditch mouthwash with a high-alcohol content. “By switching to an electric toothbrush, people will find a significant decrease in cavities that they get because it more effectively cleans the teeth — plain and simple,” explains Dr. Apa. As for the mouthwash factor: high alcohol content in dental products can deplete the quality of your gums, causing you to need more dental work in the future.

Secret 2) The Pricey Star Trick To Perfection

“Ultimately, the one thing that will really get you a hollywood smile is porcelain veneers” says Dr. Apa, who added that veneers can address pretty much any dental problem from severe crowding, and underbite or even an overbite, though they are very expensive. “If money isn’t an issue, spring for them.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Celebrate Her Birthday in Utah

Not an option? You might have other avenues to explore. For example, if your teeth are ground down and very short, but you don’t want to get veneers, you could opt for bonding, which is an older but still effective technique.

Secret 3) Opt For Adult Braces

And if your teeth are crooked, adult braces are a continually popular treatment. Why? Because there are so many options. “If you are a compliant person and know you will regularly put in your Invisalign on schedule, that’s a great option. But the most effective method of straightening is classic braces or lingual braces which are applied on the insides of your teeth.”

Britney Spears Gives Us ‘Baby One More Time’ Flashback in Schoolgirl Outfit

Secret 4) Address Your Fillings

Once your teeth are straight, the next step according to Dr. Apa is to minimize the appearance of dark fillings. You can either do this by bleaching any discolored fillings you may have from old cavities or simply replacing them with tooth-colored patch jobs.

Selena Gomez's Hairstylist Reveals Her Trick for Sexy Volume

Secret 5) Stop Grinding

Next up? If you grind your teeth you can address the matter by getting a full upper-arch night guard to prevent clenching while you snooze, or if grinding is a bigger issue, you can get botox in your masseter muscles as a preventative measure. This not only protects your teeth, but can soften your jawline as well.

And there you have it: all of the steps you could possibly take to get your picture perfect A-list quality smile.

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!