Mary-Kate Olsen is the master of layering garments.

Olsen, 37, was spotted wearing a brown coat that cascaded to her ankles, a long navy blue scarf, gray pants and a matching top while out and about in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday, December 27. She elevated her ensemble with a crocodile skin bag, black sunglasses and flats.

The designer topped her look off with half her blonde locks twisted into a top knot while the rest of her strands were worn down and curly.

From street style to fashion events, Olsen knows how to command attention with her chic outfits. In July 2022, she showed off her stellar style while attending a dinner with Balenciaga as part of Paris’ Haute Couture fall/winter 2023 week.

For the outing, she slayed in oversized black pants, a blazer, a lace embellished top, a leather clutch, dark sunglasses and gold jewelry.

Although Mary-Kate is not seen in public often, she has blessed Us with her understated style through her clothing collection, the Row, which she established with twin Ashley Olsen in 2006.

Their luxurious line features timeless items including cashmere sweaters, leather purses, silky gloves, sleek dresses and more.

Through the years, Mary-Kate and Ashley, 37, have racked up a number of awards for their clothing line.

Most recently, in 2019, the sisters appeared at the CFDA Fashion Awards together. They coordinated in all-black getups and loose wavy hair.

Mary-Kate, for her part, added a pop of color to her outfit with a teal purse while Ashley kept her outfit monochrome with a black leather bag.

That night, they won Accessory Designer of the Year for their brand.

Although Mary-Kate did not attend the 2021 awards, Ashley went and donned a sheer black top, a silky maxi skirt, a black blazer, silver hoop earrings and a slicked-back bun.

While the sisters did not take home any awards that evening, they were nominated for Accessories Designer of the Year again.