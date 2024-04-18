Your account
Stylish

Megan Fox Shows Off a Fresh Face — and 26-Inch-Long Blue Extensions — Post Coachella

By
Megan Fox Shows Off Natural Beauty in Makeup Free Selfie
Megan Fox Courtesy of Megan Fox/Instagram

Megan Fox is blessing Us with her au naturel glow.

Fox, 37, took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 17, to share a makeup-free post-Coachella look. In the pic, she posed in front of a mirror while wearing a black bralette and low-waisted flannel pajamas. She flashed her long clear nails and a silver nose ring. Fox’s icy blue hair was worn down and styled in beachy waves.

Fox — who is a big Harry Potter fan — decorated her phone with a pop socket featuring the series’ Deathly Hallows symbol and a beaded wristlet.

“Repairing my hair (and 26 inches of extensions) post coachella,” she captioned the post.

Best Makeup Free Moments of 2024 Kylie Jenner Millie Bobby Brown Tia Mowry

Fox first debuted her extensions at a Celsius event during the music festival’s first weekend, which took place from April 12 to April 14. (Coachella runs for a second weekend on Friday, April 19, until Sunday, April 21.) She paired her waist-length extensions with a white tank top, blue denim shorts, a leather jacket and a straw cowgirl cat.

Megan Fox Shows Off Natural Beauty in Makeup Free Selfie
Megan Fox Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy

Elsewhere during the festival, Fox dazzled in a black minidress from Alexander Wang, featuring a high-waisted leather belt.

Fox debuted her blue tresses and returned to a bob earlier this month. Celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos cut her hair slightly above her shoulders and used L’Oréal Paris’ hair dye in the shade Sapphire Smoke to achieve the perfect blend of silver, purple and blue strands.

Promo Megan Fox Style Evolution

Prior to her icy locks, she sported pastel pink mane cut to her bust, which she debuted in February. She also experimented with a fiery red bob in September 2023, after rocking long auburn waves for a few months.

Fox’s signature look is long black locks, which she hasn’t donned since February 2023.

In this article

MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2021

Megan Fox

