Megan Fox is blessing Us with her au naturel glow.
Fox, 37, took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 17, to share a makeup-free post-Coachella look. In the pic, she posed in front of a mirror while wearing a black bralette and low-waisted flannel pajamas. She flashed her long clear nails and a silver nose ring. Fox’s icy blue hair was worn down and styled in beachy waves.
Fox — who is a big Harry Potter fan — decorated her phone with a pop socket featuring the series’ Deathly Hallows symbol and a beaded wristlet.
“Repairing my hair (and 26 inches of extensions) post coachella,” she captioned the post.
Fox first debuted her extensions at a Celsius event during the music festival’s first weekend, which took place from April 12 to April 14. (Coachella runs for a second weekend on Friday, April 19, until Sunday, April 21.) She paired her waist-length extensions with a white tank top, blue denim shorts, a leather jacket and a straw cowgirl cat.
Elsewhere during the festival, Fox dazzled in a black minidress from Alexander Wang, featuring a high-waisted leather belt.
Fox debuted her blue tresses and returned to a bob earlier this month. Celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos cut her hair slightly above her shoulders and used L’Oréal Paris’ hair dye in the shade Sapphire Smoke to achieve the perfect blend of silver, purple and blue strands.
Prior to her icy locks, she sported pastel pink mane cut to her bust, which she debuted in February. She also experimented with a fiery red bob in September 2023, after rocking long auburn waves for a few months.
Fox’s signature look is long black locks, which she hasn’t donned since February 2023.