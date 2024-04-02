Megan Fox Unveils Another Major Hair Makeover: See Her Icy Blue ‘Do

Megan Fox is a blue-haired babe.

Fox, 37, showed off her icy new locks, which were cut into a trendy bob, via Instagram on Tuesday, April 2. In a series of snaps Fox gave the camera a moody pout as her freshly chopped strands perfectly framed her face. Her bob was parted down the middle, exposing her dark roots, and styled in a bouncy blowout. She teamed the major makeover with a full face of glam, including foundation, highlighter, rosy cheeks, black eyeliner, wispy eyelashes and glossy lips.

“Entering my jedi era,” she captioned the post, prompting praise from fans in the comments section.

“I saw Megan Fox dyed her hair blue, so I dyed my hair blue,” one follower wrote as a second fan gushed, “GORGGGGG love it!!!!”

Fox’s hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, also shared images of her blue hair via Instagram on Tuesday. In the snaps, her tresses were flipped over to one the side, revealing that her dye job also includes deeper shades of blue and purple. To achieve the color, Giannetos used L’Oréal’s Féira color in the shade Sapphire Smoke.

“‘Blue Jeans’ hair color and blunt bob for the one n ONLY @meganfox!” he captioned the pictures.

Fox’s latest transformation comes after she’s been switching up her look every few months.

Prior to blue, Fox rocked light pink locks and extensions down to her chest. She debuted the color in February, along with a new sleeve tattoo. She previously sported a cherry red bob in December 2023 and copper hair in May 2023, which she debuted at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party in New York City. For the event, she looked sexy in a sheer LaQuan Smith gown.