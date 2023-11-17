Megan Fox’s fiery bob is here to stay.
Fox, 37, rocked the bright red hairdo on Thursday, November 16, at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year Party. For the event, she parted her strands down the middle and wore them loosely curled. Her makeup artist, Jenna Kristina, created a timeless glam look on Fox, including soft foundation, filled-in eyebrows, brown eyeshadow blended into her crease with glitter on her lid, winged eyeliner, long lashes and glossy lips.
Fox paired the look with a white Mugler minidress featuring a corset top, a plunging neckline exposing her cleavage and an asymmetrical skirt finished with a thigh-high slit. She accessorized with a clear purse equipped with gold hardware and PVC heels that exposed her toes.
The actress topped the look off by matching her nails with her ensemble. The design featured a french manicure with a red tip and 3D white polka dots.
Following the event, Fox took toInstagram to share her fabulous number with fans. “A vampire in mugler,” she captioned the post.
This isn’t the first time Fox has stunned with her red haircut.
She previously sported the vibrant hair while out and about in New York City earlier this month. At the time, she accessorized with butterfly clips and bangs that were cut slightly past her eyebrows and swept to the side of her face. She topped the look off with an olive green coat, a brown blazer and matching shorts.
She first showed off the look in September, while enjoying a lunch date with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. For their afternoon, she teamed the look with an oversized blazer dress, thigh-high snakeskin boots, a black leather purse, layers of silver chokers and black sunglasses.
At the time, some fans speculated that Fox might be wearing a wig, but her hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, quickly cleared the air. “Major hair change for Megan,” Giannetos captioned a photo of Fox’s fresh cut. “French bob and red velvet shade looks soooo good!” In the comments, the stylist added, “#notawig.”
Before switching to the cherry colored coiffure, Fox rocked a cowgirl copper shade that was perfect for fall.
She publicly debuted the locks at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch Party in May. (Fox was selected as one of the magazine’s cover stars.) For the red carpet, she donned a sexy sheer LaQuan Smith dress featuring a low-cut neckline, a sheer bodice and a floor-length silky skirt.
Fox has also experimented with pastel pink strands, brown hair and more.