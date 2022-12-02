Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Unveil Spooky but Sexy Nail Polish Collab

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s over-the-top romance has inspired a new creation. The actress unveiled a collaboration with the rapper’s nail polish brand, Un/Dn Laqr.

Titled Play With Fire, the spooky but sexy collection is a bundled set that includes nail art tools and packages of three to six polishes. The collection ranges in price from $56 to $90.

The Jennifer’s Body actress, 36, opened up to Allure about the collection in an interview published on Thursday, December 1, sharing that the shades were inspired by her favorite stones.

“These particular colors reflect stones that help me during this season: lapis lazuli and malachite are grounding and protecting stones,” she told Allure. “Ruby is a sensual stone and very necessary to maintain passion during certain transits – hello Mars retrograde!”

Un/Dn Laqr shared the exciting news of their collaboration via Instagram on Thursday, December 1. “Winter is a time for all types of ‘hibernation’ or turning inward; we see this with animals as well as plants during this season,” they captioned the post. The creative colors range from bright shades of blue to deep chrome greens.

In campaign images, Fox looked like a jewel herself. In a promotional reel, the couple is seen posing together on the streets. The clip then flashed to her long nails stroking her fiancé’s face. The This Is 40 star is seen with her hands lovingly wrapped around the “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer’s neck in a carousel of photos, showing off her gorgeous green nails. MGK’s hands were intertwined with hers while rocking another one of the collection’s nail polish colors — Past Life.

Fans quickly praised the line, showing their enthusiasm over the drop in the comments section. “She’s my nail inspo. Always!!” one wrote. Another added, “I cannot love this enough.” and one more said “oh my god YESSSS.”

The Good Mourning star, 32, launched his polish brand in December 2021 — and it has been a hit ever since.

MGK has been known to rock manicures on and off the red carpet. In a December 2021 interview with W Magazine, he opened up about his nail journey, saying that it goes back to childhood. “Middle school was the classic emo phase for me, which was just using a Sharpie to paint my nails black. Actual gels and cool designs on my nails came within the past three years.”

He shared that his craziest nail design was at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2021. The “Wild Boy” singer wore long talon like acrylics, each finger with a different design on it. From neon pink alligator skin designs to black nails with chains wrapped across them, his look was the talk of the night.

At the Machine Gun Kelly: Life in Pink premiere, the “Emo Girl” singer toned down the nails for a more subtle look. He rocked a vibrant set finished with a delicate black design. His fuchsia locks matched his couture pink crop top and tattoos. He styled the look with white pants and a chain linking from one belt loop across to the other.

The New Girl alum opted for a strappy Nensi Dojaka mini dress to the event and stood alongside her beau in pink tresses. She paired the look with strappy heels and simple jewelry but looked seriously stylish in her pink talons.