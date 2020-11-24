Lovebirds. Megan Fox walked the 2020 AMAs red carpet arm-in-arm with her new beau, Machine Gun Kelly, revealing a new tattoo that many think is a tribute to the musician.

On Sunday, November 22, the couple made their red carpet debut at the American Music Awards. But this wasn’t the only thing that was notable about their appearance. The 34-year-old actress wore an off-the-shoulder jewel green Azzi & Osta number, which showcased her collarbone tattoo. The script reads, “el pistolero,” which translates to the gunman.

As one Twitter user pointed out, “We finally have a close-up of Megan’s tattoo and it says ‘el pistolero’, which is Spanish for the shooter aka machine gun Kelly!” Meanwhile, other fans noted that the Spanish translation could be a nod to the fact that the duo met in Puerto Rico while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass.

This isn’t Fox’s first ink for a loved one. In fact, she has “Brian” written on her right hip bone in honor of her now estranged husband Brian Austin Green.

Us Weekly broke the news in June that the Transformers star was dating the musician, 30, a month after Green confirmed he and Fox had split. Now, Kelly and Fox are “super into each other” according to a source.

The “Bad Things” singer has been outspoken about his admiration for the Jennifer’s Body star, crediting her to making him a “better person.”

“Finding someone that can take you out of the fast lane and make sure that you’re safe because at any minute you can crash,” he told NME in October. “I love that it can evolve into that.”

And Fox likes that she can be his emotional support system. “He looks to me to avoid his own self-destructive tendencies, and that’s where I’m useful because on his own and left to his own devices, I don’t know how much interest he has in caring for himself,” she told Nylon. “Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire.”

