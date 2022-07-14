Megan Fox nailed one of this season’s hottest trends: the monochrome aesthetic. The actress made the streets of Los Angeles her own personal runway when she stepped out in a sexy neon look.

On Wednesday, July 13, Fox, 36, was seen rocking a highlighter green halter top from Jacquemus. The Transformers star paired the look with matching pants and an olive green clutch. Monochrome outfits have been trending for some time now — making a major return following the 2021 presidential inauguration where First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama all wore looks consisting of one color. The styling hack is simple and gives almost every look a polished finish.

For her California outing, Fox completed her ensemble with a pair of beige platform pumps. The Jennifer’s Body star opted for soft makeup and had her signature brunette mane styled in loose waves.

The look marks Fox’s return to dark tresses after she briefly went blonde with pink lowlights last month.

The movie star debuted the fresh new ‘do at the premiere of fiancé Machine Gun Kelly‘s Hulu documentary, Life in Pink. To complement her newly dyed locks, she stepped out in a blush-colored mini dress by Nensi Dojaka. The frock featured a cutout bust and a figure-hugging skirt. She finalized the look with strappy pink sandal heels, giving the ensemble a monochrome finish. For her glam, the Tennessee native sported pale pink nails and a soft pink lip.

Kelly, 32, also tried out life in pink. The rapper colored his hair a fuchsia hue and styled it slicked back. He coordinated with Fox in a pink and blue turtleneck teamed with crisp white pants and white sneakers.

This wouldn’t be the first time the couple showcased matching outfits. On May 12, Fox wowed in a glittery pink gown as Kelly posed in a rose-adorned suit at the premiere of their movie Good Mourning. The lovebirds also coordinated in red at a Met Gala afterparty in September 2021.

Kelly popped the question to Fox in January. “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” she captioned an Instagram video of the proposal on January 12. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

