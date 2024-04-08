Megan Thee Stallion just put a revealing spin on courtside fashion.

The 29-year-old rapper attended a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 7, in a plunging black top. She paired the low-cut number with black cargo pants, a lime green Hermès Birkin bag (that retails for $16,500), pointed closed-toe black heels and oversized hoop earrings.

Megan wore her hair in a deep side part and sported thick black eyeliner and long lashes for the occasion.

During the game, the hitmaker was photographed chatting with actor Anthony Anderson and comedian Cedric the Entertainer.

It’s no secret that when it comes to fashion, Megan likes to show off her figure. In 2024 alone, the rapper has showcased a wide array of form-fitting looks both on and off the red carpet. In January, she attended the Mean Girls premiere in a fitted purple dress that featured a plunging neckline and a front keyhole cut-out.

The following month, Megan attended the Pre-Grammy Gala in an orange Grecian-style gown by Oude Waag that featured two cut-outs on either side.

One fashion staple that Megan can’t live without? Purses.

“I’m a purse fanatic,” the rapper told Vogue in March 2021. “I love unique purses. If I know that there are only two bags made in America, I’m like, I need to have this first — I might buy both of them!”

In addition to Hermès Birkin bags, Megan revealed that she also turns to Dior, Chanel and Louis Vuitton for her accessory needs.

“I keep buying Dior bags—Dior has been coming out with some really bomb purses,” she continued. ” I love Chanel bags, I always try to find Chanel bags that are hard to find. The harder they are to find, the more I want the bag. I love Louis Vuitton bags too, because they’re the perfect mix between casual and fashion; I can dress them up or down. I can be wearing sweats, and my Louis bag just really turns the outfit up.”