Megan Thee Stallion Covers 'Time 100' Rocking an Epically Long Braid

Iconic. Megan Thee Stallion graced the cover of the Time 100 Most Influential People issue appearing bigger than life in a gold ballgown with an epically long braid.

On Wednesday, September 23, the annual issue dropped, featuring the 25-year-old rapper amongst many other A-list names including Selena Gomez, Halsey and Billy Porter.

“STILL I RISE,” the “Savage” singer wrote in an Instagram post sharing her cover on Wednesday. “YOUNG BLACK WOMAN FROM HOUSTON TEXAS ON THE COVER OF TIME MAGAZINE AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE IN THE WORLD.”

The stunning gown she’s wearing features an asymmetrical neckline with a hip-high slit, while her nearly floor-length plait is whipped into the air. With her hands on her hip, her signature long nails are on full display, showcasing two cocktail rings that are subtly stunning. To top off the head turning look, the Texas native rocks a berry lip.

Taraji P. Henson, who wrote the accompanying article, commented, “WERK” while Lizzo wrote, “H-TAHNNNN.”

Fellow Time influential person Gabrielle Union also chimed in, writing, ““YES MA’AM!!!!!!!”

Other stars like Winnie Harlow also commented. “Come on influence,” she wrote. “Come thruuuuuu❤️❤️😘😘😘🔥.” posted La La Anthony.

“Yesssss!!!!” Tina Knowles commented. “H town doing it big!!!!!!”

In a video promoting the feature, Henson praised the performer. “I don’t like to put the stigma of the word ‘strong’ on Black women because I think it dehumanizes us, but Megan, she’s got a strength,” the Empire star said. “She is the epitome of tenacity. She was shot this summer and still people tried to tear her down. It’s just invigorating to see her become a platinum-selling artist with multiple No. 1 songs like she’s got a plan that’s much bigger, and I just want her to keep winning.”

