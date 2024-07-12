Meghan Markle proved that simplicity is chic with her 2024 ESPY Awards ensemble.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, sported a white halter neck dress while attending the Thursday, July 11, sports awards ceremony with her husband, Prince Harry. The sleek, backless gown was reportedly a custom creation by Oscar de la Renta.

Markle completed her look with a pair of black strappy heels, diamond stud earrings and natural glam makeup. She highlighted the dress’ high neckline by sporting her hair in a slicked-back bun. Harry, for his part, kept things classy in a black tux, white dress shirt and a black tie.

Markle’s ESPYS outfit has drawn comparisons to one of her most iconic looks, as it features many similarities to her May 2018 wedding reception gown by Stella McCartney. Though both white dresses feature halter necks, Markle’s wedding dress featured a fuller skirt.

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 ESPYs Fan-favorite athletes flocked to Los Angeles to celebrate sports’ biggest night in style. The 2024 ESPYs took place on Thursday, July 11, at the Dolby Theatre, and the evening’s A-list attendees did not disappoint. We’re talking glamorous gowns, stylish suits and fabulous footwear. Serena Williams — who served as the ceremony’s host — was a […]

The Suits alum also paired the wedding reception gown with more elaborate jewelry, including diamond drop earrings and an emerald-cut aquamarine ring similar to one worn by Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, in 1996. Markle changed into the look for her reception at Frogmore House after wearing an off-the-shoulder wedding ceremony dress by Givenchy artistic director Clare Waight Keller.

At Thursday’s awards show, Meghan posed with Harry, host Serena Williams and Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi Mahomes, and the NFL star’s sister, Mia Randall, on the red carpet before taking her seat inside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Williams, 42, took a playful jab at Markle and Harry, 39, during her opening monologue, joking, “Harry and Meghan, try not to breathe too much tonight because this is my night and I don’t want to be overshadowed by accusations you guys are taking up too much oxygen.”

The couple reacted to the comment with light chuckles.

During the ceremony, Harry took to the stage to accept this year’s Pat Tillman Award for Service, which is named after the late NF star and U.S. Army Ranger. The award is presented to those who have honored Tillman’s legacy through their strong connection to sports.

Related: Meghan Markle Style Evolution: Her Fashion Through the Years Meghan Markle is a monochromatic moment maven, rocks a designer dress like nobody’s business and walks in sky-high stilettos with ease. Meghan has had a defined sense of style since she stepped into the spotlight. The former Suits star began acting in the early 2000s — with credits that include General Hospital and A Lot […]

“The truth is, I stand here not as Prince Harry, Pat Tillman Award recipient but rather a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel across 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games a reality,” Harry said during his speech. “This award belongs to them, not to me. That said, it is of great importance to me to highlight these allies, athletes and their amazing families for their achievements, their spirit and their courage at every opportunity, especially on nights like this in front of people like you.” (Harry founded the annual veterans sporting competition in 2004.)

Ahead of the awards show, Harry faced backlash from the athlete’s mother, Mary Tillman. “I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award,” she told the Daily Mail last month. “There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans.”

ESPN responded to the drama in a statement to Us Weekly, saying, “While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating.”

Harry also received support from former Pat Tillman Award winners, including Jake Wood, who told TMZ the Duke of Sussex was a “natural fit” for the honor. Israel Del Toro Jr., for his part, called Harry a “worthy recipient.”