A golden goddess! Meghan Markle glistened as she attended the 2023 Women of Vision Awards alongside husband Prince Harry and mom Doria Ragland.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, arrived at the Tuesday, May 16, event in New York City donning a gold strapless gown designed by Johanna Ortiz. The frock featured cutouts and circular embellishments patterned across the garment. She paired the look with a matching set of heels from Tom Ford and a Carolina Herrera clutch.

The Suits alum was joined by the Duke of Sussex, 38, and her mother, 66, on the red carpet. Harry donned a dashing navy suit with a light blue tie while Ragland wore a chic long sleeve black dress with matching heels.

Meghan is being awarded with the Women of Vision award by iconic activist — and friend — Gloria Steinem. According to the ceremony’s website, the Bench author is being honored as “a feminist, champion of human rights and gender equity, and global role model” along with her “lifelong advocacy for women and girls.”

The couple’s appearance comes just over one week after Harry attended his father King Charles III’s coronation ceremony in London. Meghan, for her part, stayed at their home in Montecito, California with their children: Prince Archie, 4, and 23-month-old daughter Princess Lilibet. The historic event coincided with Archie’s 4th birthday.

“As much as Meghan appreciates the invite to the coronation, she wouldn’t miss her son’s birthday for the world. Despite being the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is a mom first,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “She feels very grateful to be included in such a special occasion by the royal family and is glad that Harry can go and show support on behalf of their family. But being the same day as Archie’s birthday, unfortunately, she’s just going to have to miss out on this one.”

While the Spare author did watch Charles, 74, be crowned the newest monarch, he did not publicly interact with his father or brother, Prince William. The former military pilot sat in the third row at Westminster Abbey next to his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their respective husbands.

However, Harry managed to connect with his father in private. “My understanding is he didn’t have any interactions with the Prince or Princess of Wales [during his trip] but that he did have a conversation with his father the night before,” royal expert Nick Bullen, editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV, exclusively told Us on Wednesday, May 10.

Since coming home after the coronation — Harry left for California after the ceremony on May 6 — he and Meghan have been spotted out and about. On Saturday, May 13, the couple were photographed grabbing sushi with several celebrity pals, including Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden.