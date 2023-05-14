Happy to be home! Prince Harry enjoyed a romantic night out with wife Meghan Markle after returning to California from father King Charles III’s coronation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted out and about in Santa Barbara, California, on Saturday, May 13, according to photos obtained by TMZ. The couple, who kept it casual for their sushi dinner, were all smiles as they exited the restaurant.

Harry, 38, donned white slacks and a black T-shirt, while Meghan, 41, looked laid-back chic in a brown dress and sandals. The Suits alum wore her hair in a low ponytail and accessorized the outfit with a white purse and gold earrings, making for the perfect springtime ensemble.

Harry and Meghan’s low-key date night comes one week after the BetterUp CIO flew across the pond to watch Charles, 74, be crowned monarch. Us Weekly confirmed the prince’s commercial flight landed in the capital city of England one day before the ceremony on May 5.

While Harry was in attendance for the May 6 event — in which he sat in the third row with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the daughters of Charles’ younger brother Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson — he headed to Heathrow airport later that day to make it home for son Archie’s 4th birthday celebration. His early exit meant he was not present for the Coronation Concert and Big Lunch on May 7.

Ahead of the coronation, royal expert Nick Bullen exclusively told Us that the Invictus Games founder was planning to “minimize the amount of time that he’s in London.” Harry, Bullen explained, was “nervous” to see his family, from whom he has been estranged for years. The editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV noted that the Archwell cofounder “already said that he wants to be back for Archie’s birthday that afternoon, that evening.”

While Harry was in the U.K. for his father’s historic celebration, Meghan — who was also invited to the coronation — stayed at home in California with their children: Prince Archie and 23-month-old daughter Princess Lilibet.

“As much as Meghan appreciates the invite to the coronation, she wouldn’t miss her son’s birthday for the world. Despite being the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is a mom first,” a source exclusively told Us last month. “She feels very grateful to be included in such a special occasion by the royal family and is glad that Harry can go and show support on behalf of their family. But being the same day as Archie’s birthday, unfortunately, she’s just going to have to miss out on this one.”

Instead, the Bench author was planning to throw a “low-key” birthday party for Archie while Harry was busy overseas.

While Harry was in attendance at his father’s ceremony, he and the “Archetypes” podcast host have frequently spoken out about the alleged mistreatment they received from the family since stepping down from their duties as working royals in 2020. The duke, for his part, made numerous allegations against his brother, Prince Wiliam, and their father in his January memoir, Spare, including the claim that he and William, 40, got into a physical fight over Meghan and that his father’s team planted bad press about him and William.

Despite the drama, Bullen revealed earlier this month that the royals were optimistic Harry would stay in London longer before departing back to California.

“I heard from somebody who was actually involved on the day that up until the morning [of the ceremony], nobody really knew what Harry’s plans were going to be for that afternoon,” he explained following the ceremony. “I think everybody knew he had a plane to catch. … But there was a hope, I think, that he might be part of some of the family celebrations back at the palace.”