Meghan Markle may have a new role within the royal family, but she’s continuing to uphold her elegant sense of style as she begins her new life post-“Megxit.”

On Wednesday, January 22, the official Instagram account of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a photo of the former Suits star visiting Mayhew, an animal welfare organization she supports.

In the image, taken earlier this month, the 38-year-old is seen wearing a navy blue coat handmade by Massimo Dutti. The stunning wool piece features an A-line silhouette with a wrap belt at the waist and lapel collar. And best of all, the $400 coat is still available online — but probably not for long, since Markle-endorsed pieces go fast.

Underneath, she sported a blue-and-white striped oxford shirt and accessorized with stud earrings, a medallion necklace and a gold bangle bracelet.

The L.A. native has always had impeccable taste in outerwear, even inspiring her sister-in-law Kate Middleton. On the same day the Instagram photo was posted, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a camel coat from the same designer, Massimo Dutti — one similar to a Reiss number Markle wore earlier this month to Canada House.

Markle’s return to social media on Wednesday reminded the public of her enduring commitment to her charity work.

“Earlier this month, The Duchess of Sussex popped in to see the amazing people at Mayhew to hear about the incredible progress made throughout the festive period,” the Instagram caption read. “The Duchess of Sussex, having been proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019 and long understanding the connection between animal and community welfare, applauds the people at Mayhew for the vital work that they do every day.”