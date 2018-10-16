What better way to pay tribute to your late mother-in-law than by wearing her jewelry? The Duchess of Sussex certainly abides by this principle. The recently announced mother-to-be is in the midst of the first leg of a 16 day official tour with her husband, Prince Harry, and during their debut appearances in Sydney on Monday, October 15, and Tuesday, October 16, Markle rocked not one but two pieces of jewelry that belonged to the late Princess Diana.

The Duchess of Sussex first attended an event wearing a fitted white sleeves Karen Gee sheath dress that gave Us our first glimpse at her burgeoning baby bump. Markle also added a touch of sentiment to the look by wearing a pair of butterfly earrings from the Princess of Wales’ collection that she first wore during an official trip to Canada in 1986, a year after Prince Harry was born.

And that wasn’t the only piece of borrowed-from-her-inlaws bling that the Duchess wore that day. She also paired her timeless outfit with Princess Diana’s gold bracelet, which the late royal wore while visiting the Lord Gage Centre for Old People in Newham, East London in 1990.

Markle then wore the pieces again while attending a reception at the Admiralty House in Sydney on Tuesday, October 16, giving her olive green pleated Brandon Maxwell dress the perfect classic accents.

The Duchess of Sussex has worn pieces from Princess Diana’s jewelry collection before, most notably the Aquamarine ring that she donned at her wedding reception on May 19. See all the times that Meghan Markle and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton have worn Princess Diana’s jewels here.

