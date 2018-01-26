While everyone is busy guessing who will be designing Meghan Markle’s dress for her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, our sources say one frontrunner, royal dressmaker Stewart Parvin, who is currently the oddsmakers’ favorite, will not be one to design her gown.

While we do know the bride-to-be has chosen a designer and started fittings for her dress, the identity is still not known. Two of the names we’ve floated: Erdem and Oscar de al Renta.

The choice of Parvin would have been keeping with tradition. While Parvin may not be the household name on this side of the pond, the couture and bridal designer has been working as one of Queen Elizabeth’s couturiers since 2000. He received a prestigious Royal Warrant from Her Majesty in 2007, and she is often spotted out and about in his colorful creations.

Known for his classic style, Parvin designed the corseted ivory ball gown, complete with tulle sleeves and a full skirt, that William and Harry’s cousin Zara Phillips wore for her 2011 wedding to Mike Tindall. His Instagram is filled with images of sophisticated off-the-shoulder, strapless and lace-detailed dresses, any of which would look great on the former Suits star.

However, in keeping with her unique style, it seems the soon-to-be royal has gone a different way. Since getting engaged to Harry, Meghan has created fashion envy and hysteria wherever she goes, with her sleek coats, cute handbags and reasonably priced outfit choices often selling out instantly. While we think the bride-to-be’s fashion sense has a bit of a cool-girl edge, she told Glamour magazine in March 2016 that she planned to keep things timeless if she married again. “Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist,” she said of her ideal design. “I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic.”

We also know that her style tends to lean toward lose and flowy, as evidenced by her all-time favorite wedding gown, the slip dress Carolyn Bessette wore to wed John F. Kennedy, Jr.

While only time will tell who and what Markle chooses to wear for the big day, one thing is certain: we know she will look beautiful regardless!

