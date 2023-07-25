Meredith Duxbury is on a mission to see where her passion for beauty can take her.

The 24-year-old glam guru launched a sparkly collection with Morphe and exclusively opened up to Us Weekly on why the collaboration is just the beginning.

In the capsule, Duxbury is offering one 35-pan Artistry Palette of neutral, shimmery, vibrant and pastel shades that will allow fans to recreate her “signature looks.” The line also includes a Foaming Face Primer, a Morphe x Meredith Duxbury Lip Duo, a Brow Sculpt & Brush Duo as well as an Eye, Face & Lip Gloss.

“I really wanted New York to be a big part of my collection,” Duxbury told Us, speaking to the inspiration behind the products. “It has always been such a dream of mine to live here and now I am — living out my dreams. I want people to know how inspired I am by the city, specifically with the pallets, you’ll be reminded of the beautiful New York City sunset as well as the New York City skyline in the middle of summer.”

Duxbury explained that the drop is also “deeply personal” with some eye shades named after her dog, her current neighborhood and her obsession with Gossip Girl. “I threw a little bit of everything in there,” she told Us.

Duxbury went on to praise Morphe for trusting her vision and for not putting any “limits” on makeup.

While Duxbury has been hailed a pro when it comes to makeup, she admitted to Us, however, that creating her Morphe capsule was a learning experience.

“Creating a palette can be challenging. It’s like art, and you have to pair colors that will work or at least be easy to use,” Duxbury said. Convenience was key for Duxbury, especially when catering to fans who may be new to the world of beauty. “I made sure we put a mirror in my palettes so that people can hold the palette in one hand and apply to the makeup with the other.”

Duxbury also included graphics of instructions in her collection, giving fans a step-by-step guide on how to properly apply and layer colors.

“My whole thing is whether you’re a beginner or expert — being able to comfortably use something is important. We’re all evolving: I’m certainly still learning as I go,” Duxbury told Us.

Duxbury spoke more about her own personal evolution, sharing that she doesn’t want to be “put in a box” when it comes to her career.

Since making her debut on TikTok in March 2020, Duxbury has amassed nearly 20 million followers, launched collaborations with Kiss, starred in a campaign for e.l.f. Cosmetics and signed with Ulta Beauty. She is most known for her viral foundation technique, which sees her lather clumps of product onto her face with her bare hands.

“I am so obviously grateful for the opportunities TikTok has given me, but I like to think of myself as an artist [and not just a content creator],” she said. “I love drawing and that’s how I found my passion for makeup, but I am also passionate about fashion. I hope to own my own beauty brand one day. There are so many different things I love and want to do in life, and I don’t want to be put in a box.”

Duxbury added, “I think you should want to see how people evolve, and I will always bring my followers along for every ride.”