The world is her runway. Amal Clooney may be hosting the 2018 Met Gala alongside Anna Wintour, Rihanna, and Donatella Versace on Monday, May 7, but first she made her grand entrance arm-in-arm with husband George Clooney.

The gorgeous couple — who tied the knot in Venice, Italy in September 2014 — posed alongside each other before entering the highly-anticipated Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination-themed event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 40-year-old human rights lawyer wore a stunning floral gown designed by Richard Quinn and the dapper 57-year-old actor wowed in a classic black tux with a bow tie.

Though Amal had some trouble walking in her dress, the Clooney’s took their time making their way down the carpet and the actor even joked that their two children were under Amal’s dress.

Earlier this month, the mom of 11-month-old twins Alexander and Ella opened up about their little ones — and revealed their first words. “We’ve had some ‘Mamas’ and ‘Dadas.’ George was very careful to ensure that ‘Mama’ was the first word,” she told Vogue.

Amal also opened up about where she stood in terms of settling down prior to meeting the Oscar winner.

“It felt like the most natural thing in the world,” she said of their relationship. “Before that experience, I always hoped there could be love that was overwhelming and didn’t require any weighing or decision-making. It’s the one thing in life that I think is the biggest determinant of happiness, and it’s the thing you have the least control over. Are you going to meet this person? I was 35 when I met him. It wasn’t obvious that it was going to happen for me. And I wasn’t willing or excited about the idea of getting married or having a family in the absence of that.”

