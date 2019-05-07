The Met Gala is always a good night for style — it is the most major night of the year for fashion, after all. But this 2019’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme at the event that took place tonight, Monday, May 6, unleashed a new level of creativity that made for the boldest looks we’ve ever seen on at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual fund raiser. It’s wasn’t easy to steal this show, but these five celebs managed to rise above the rest to make our list of Best Dressed: Celine Dion, Lupita Nyong’o, Cardi B, Hailee Steinfeld and Janelle Monae. Watch the video above and read on for details!

5) Dion channeled a showgirl with the help of a shimmering Oscar de la Renta gown, Chloe Gosselin pumps and Fred Leighton Jewels.

4) Nyong’o made a fun statement in a Versace dress with archival Bvulgari jewels and combs stuck throughout her hair.

3) Cardi B had a truly amazing moment in this Thom Browne gown with a flowing train that draped down the famous stairs.

2) Steinfeld made a statement in more ways than one in a Victor & Rolf gown with Harry Winston jewelry.

1) Grabbing our top spot is Monae, who wowed in a Christian Siriano gown adorned with a deconstructed face featuring an actual blinking eye. Her accessories included Hanut Singh earrings and an oversized hat.

