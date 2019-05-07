Met Gala

Met Gala 2019 Best Dressed: Our Top 5 Gowns and Outfits of the Night

By

The Met Gala is always a good night for style — it is the most major night of the year for fashion, after all. But this 2019’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme at the event that took place tonight, Monday, May 6, unleashed a new level of creativity that made for the boldest looks we’ve ever seen on at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual fund raiser. It’s wasn’t easy to steal this show, but these five celebs managed to rise above the rest to make our list of Best Dressed: Celine Dion, Lupita Nyong’o, Cardi B, Hailee Steinfeld and Janelle Monae. Watch the video above and read on for details!

 

Best Dressed Celine Dion 2019 Met Gala
Celine Dion attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. John Shearer/Getty Images for THR

5) Dion channeled a showgirl with the help of a shimmering Oscar de la Renta gown, Chloe Gosselin pumps and Fred Leighton Jewels.

Met Gala 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles

4) Nyong’o made a fun statement in a Versace dress with archival Bvulgari jewels and combs stuck throughout her hair.

Met Gala 2019: Twitter Compares Katy Perry to Lumiere From ‘Beauty and the Beast’

3) Cardi B had a truly amazing moment in this Thom Browne gown with a flowing train that draped down the famous stairs.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Wear Twinning Leather Outfits on the 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet

2) Steinfeld made a statement in more ways than one in a Victor & Rolf gown with Harry Winston jewelry.

 

Best Dressed Janelle Monae 2019 Met Gala
Janelle Monae attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

1) Grabbing our top spot is Monae, who wowed in a Christian Siriano gown adorned with  a deconstructed face featuring an actual blinking eye. Her accessories included Hanut Singh earrings and an oversized hat.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

Close popup

Welcome to In Motion

Bring photos to life with Us Weekly's exciting new mobile experience!

What's In Motion? Tell me more

What's In Motion?

Go back

How to Use In Motion

What's In Motion? Tell me more