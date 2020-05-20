It’s official — the 2020 Met Gala has been canceled.

After indefinitely postponing the Super Bowl of fashion, the Metropolitan Museum of Art released a statement on Tuesday, May 19, saying the event is canceled “due to the global health crisis.”

See The Best Met Gala Dresses of All Time

Back at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, the museum announced that the star-studded affair would be postponed until further notice. “Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled,” Anna Wintour wrote in a statement posted to Vogue.com.

Though there won’t be any stars walking the red carpet in themed looks, this year’s Costume Institute exhibition, “About Time: Fashion and Duration,” is set to open on October 29 and run through February 7, 2021.

See the Wildest Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Many were saddened to hear the news, including Billy Porter, who made a splash at the 2019 Met Gala, arriving on a platform carried by shirtless men for “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme.

“My heart goes out to all of the artists and professionals who work tirelessly each year to celebrate the art of fashion at @themetgalaofficial,” the Pose star wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, May 19. “This glorious evening raises funds to preserve the history of fashion at the @metcostumeinstitute. While I, like so many others, am disappointed that we won’t be able to celebrate together this year, I look forward to 2021. In the meantime, keep creating, keep designing, and keep championing fashion, darlings!”

Celebrities Recall Memories From Met Galas Past, From Kylie Jenner’s Ripped Dress to Brie Larson’s Bathroom Selfie

Missing the fashion event of the year on the first Monday in May, tons of A-listers paid tribute, sharing memories and beautiful throwbacks from years past.

For instance, Kylie Jenner shared a little anecdote about how her Alexander Wang look in 2018 ripped as she was putting it on for the event, while Brie Larson reflected on how she ended up in that infamous bathroom photo filled with Kardashians. “Seems like we’re having a #MetBall throwback moment today so I’d to take this time to remind everyone of the year I was trying to wash my hands in the bathroom and ended up in a Kardashian selfie,” the Oscar winner wrote in the accompanying caption.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)