The historic and iconically stylish Met Gala traditionally takes place annually on the first Monday of May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC. This year’s event has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but the good news is that Vogue is hosting a virtual celebration in which everyone can get involved.

See the Wildest Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion Looks

In a statement on Vogue’s website, the outlet revealed that it’s hosting an exclusive livestream on YouTube, beginning at 6 p.m. EDT. Called “A Moment With the Met,” the evening will include an address by Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour as well live performances from Florence and the Machine and a DJ set from Virgil Abloh.

“It would be impossible to recreate the gala on Monday evening, though I have loved hearing how so many are marking the occasion in their own ways,” said Wintour in a statement. “So instead, I asked a few friends to join me for a simple moment—one that I hope will bring us all a bit of joy.”

This year’s theme and exhibition (which has been postponed until October) was “Time: Fashion and Duration.” In a statement announcing the theme last May, curator Andrew Bolton described the theme as “a reimagining of fashion history that’s fragmented, discontinuous and heterogeneous.”

Met Gala 2019: See the Wildest Hair and Makeup on the Red Carpet

On March 10, fashion lovers were excited to learn that the Met Gala was set to go as planned. Nancy Chilton, chief external relations officer of the Costume Institute, told The Cut in a statement, “We are proceeding as planned and look forward to a wonderful evening.”

But just three days later, it was announced that the major event was “under review” due to the gravity of the COVID-19 outbreak. Flash forward to a week later and the Metropolitan Museum of Art formally declared that “all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed.”

In a statement shared on Vogue on March 16, Anna Wintour said, “Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled.”

The Wildest Hair and Makeup on the 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet

TikTok users have been celebrating the Met Gala on the video-sharing platform by recreating their favorite fashion looks as part of the Met Gala Challenge. Fans have transformed themselves into spitting images of Lady Gaga, Blake Lively, James Charles — and the list goes on.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)