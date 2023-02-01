TikTok tea! Mikayla Nogueira has returned to social media amid drama surrounding her recent review of L’Oréal’s Telescopic Lift mascara.

Nogueira, 24, found herself in hot water with fans for allegedly providing “misleading” information about the newly launched product. In a video shared via TikTok on January 24, the makeup artist praised the mascara for giving her a dramatic lift. “This literally just changed my life,” she began in the video, which showed her rocking the mascara on one eye and not the other. “This looks like a false lash,” Nogueira continued, pointing out the difference.

The Massachusetts native then applied the makeup to her other eye, explaining: “Basically, I’m taking the curved side [of the wand] and I’m going root to tip and. Once you’ve done that, you flip the brush to the side and you use the hook comb to separate.” The clip concluded with Nogueira gushing over her new “length,” adding: “I am speechless, and I’m not sure anyone’s ever gonna be able to compete with this mascara.”

While Nogueira — who has over 14 million TikTok followers — continued to gush over the mascara in the social media post’s caption, her comments section quickly filled with criticism. Many fans accused the beauty guru of using false lashes, specifically, Ardell Demi Wispies. (The faux extensions are known for giving customers a subtle but noticeable lash boost.)

“Are you lashlighting us rn,” wrote on TikTok user. A second said: “How did you suddenly get so many extra lashes at the end??” Other comments read, “She forgot to tag Ardell” and “I love my Ardell Wispies too!!”

Nogueira also caught heat for not disclosing that she has a contract with L’Oreal. “Is this an ad? I don’t see the disclosure, only a tiny ‘L’Oreal partner’ label at the very beginning.” Another TikToker wrote: “Why aren’t influencers honest anymore? Like when did this happen?? We used to be able to trust reviews and now we can’t trust a single one.”

Both the influencer and L’Oreal remained silent on the matter for days — and when Nogueira took to the platform on Wednesday, February 1, she seemingly poked fun at the backlash.

“I’m sure we all know why we’ve gathered here today,” she said in the Wednesday video. “It’s the month of love bitches and anyone who knows me, knows I’m not f—king around on Valentine’s Day,” she continued before introducing a love-themed beauty routine.

Fans, however, were not amused. “I NEED ANSWERS ON THE MASCARA,” one of her followers wrote. A second said: “I love your videos but come on, you should [talk] about the lashes.” A third quipped: “NO WAY SHE’S JUST IGNORING IT.”

Others applauded Nogueira for being “unbothered.”

L’Oréal has not yet addressed the scandal and representatives for the brand and Nogueira did not immediately respond to Us Weekly’s request for comment.