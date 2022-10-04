Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Got a secret, can you keep it? But unlike in Pretty Little Liars, the only thing that’s drop dead about this beauty secret is how gorgeous you’re going to look! First, a little background: I suffer from the plight of invisible eyelashes. Essentially, my lashes are so light in color and thin in texture that they’re basically non-existent without mascara. And even then, they barely register in photographs. I’ve always been envious of thick and full lashes that open your eyes and deliver that sultry stare. A few years ago, I started using false lashes for that dramatic effect I’ve been missing, but strips always weighed my lids down. Then I discovered these individual lengthening wisps that have truly changed my life!

The Kiss Falscara Lengthening Wisps are artificial lashes that give your eyelashes a bombshell boost. You can customize your look by applying each cluster of reusable lashes wherever you’d like along your lash line. I tend to reserve these reusable lashes for special occasions, such as a wedding night out with girlfriends. And every time I’ve worn these false lashes, I always get compliments! Most people assume I’ve gotten eyelash extensions because the appearance is so natural. Throw out your heavy strips and cancel your salon appointment — the only falsies you need are these tried-and-true Falscara lashes!

Get the KISS Falscara DIY Eyelash Extension Lengthening Wisps for just $6 (originally $9) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

A sight for sore eyes! The KISS Falscara DIY Eyelash Extension Lengthening Wisps are artificial lashes that replicate the professional experience for a fraction of the cost. Rather than investing in pricey eyelash extensions, get the same look in a temporary timeline with these falsies. Another benefit? Eyelash extensions can damage your lashes over time, so these individual falsies are much less likely to irritate your eyes.

These DIY lengthening wisps come in three different lengths so you can really create the look you’re looking for. Say, for instance, I just want to add a little volume for a daytime look. I might fill out a few gaps in my lash line with the medium or small options. And if I’m going all out for a party, I can start with the long lashes on my outer corners and then add in medium and small clusters. The result is a ripple effect of volume that will make your eyes pop!

I’ve used many other types of false lashes in the past, but this KISS multi-pack is my favorite by far! I love how the eyelashes feel feather-light and natural, blending right in with my real lashes. The length is just pronounced enough without seeming too fake. People always tell me how amazing my eyelashes look! If you want to wow without spending a fortune at the salon, then try these fabulous falsies ASAP.

