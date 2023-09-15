Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Millie Bobby Brown indisputably proved that tie-dye isn’t just for summer.
The Stranger Things actress was photographed holding hands with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, leaving the Today show in NYC on Thursday, September 14. The multitalented star appeared on the program to promote her first novel, “Nineteen Steps.”
Brown wore a turtleneck maxi dress with a bodycon fit and all-over tie-dye print. The black-and-white number paired perfectly with her white Steve Madden Kloss puffy slides. She accessorized with gold earrings, oversized sunglasses and a boxy blue clutch, her hair slicked back. Need a dress like hers for your fall wardrobe? Same. That’s why we found a similar version available from Amazon!
Get the Ioiom Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, 2023, but are subject to change.
This Ioiom dress has a very similar look to Brown’s, even adding in a few subtle splashes of coffee brown to bring its print to life. It’s fitted, it’s affordable and it’s going to be perfect for chilly weather. You can absolutely layer a sweater or tee on top as well!
This Amazon pick is also available in numerous solid shades, but if you’re specifically loving the black and white vibes of Brown’s ensemble, we have other gorgeous dress picks for you as well. Shop below!
Shop other similar dresses we love:
- Naggoo Long-Sleeve Midi Dress — was $26, now $20!
- Wdirara Bodycon Ruched Tie-Dye Dress — starting at $10!
- SweatyRocks Tie-Dye Mock-Neck Dress — $25!
- Pink Queen Turtleneck Sweater Dress — was $55, now $30!
- Weiyinhe Tie-Dye Tank Dress — $18!
- Ophestin Turtleneck Pencil Dress — $13!
- Iconoflash 3/4 Sleeve Midi Bodycon Dress — $22!
Not your style? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
