Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Millie Bobby Brown indisputably proved that tie-dye isn’t just for summer.

The Stranger Things actress was photographed holding hands with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, leaving the Today show in NYC on Thursday, September 14. The multitalented star appeared on the program to promote her first novel, “Nineteen Steps.”

Brown wore a turtleneck maxi dress with a bodycon fit and all-over tie-dye print. The black-and-white number paired perfectly with her white Steve Madden Kloss puffy slides. She accessorized with gold earrings, oversized sunglasses and a boxy blue clutch, her hair slicked back. Need a dress like hers for your fall wardrobe? Same. That’s why we found a similar version available from Amazon!

Get the Ioiom Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Ioiom dress has a very similar look to Brown’s, even adding in a few subtle splashes of coffee brown to bring its print to life. It’s fitted, it’s affordable and it’s going to be perfect for chilly weather. You can absolutely layer a sweater or tee on top as well!

This Amazon pick is also available in numerous solid shades, but if you’re specifically loving the black and white vibes of Brown’s ensemble, we have other gorgeous dress picks for you as well. Shop below!

Get the Ioiom Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Shop other similar dresses we love:

Not your style? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: Recreate Meghan Markle’s Charming Sweater Vest Look for 75% Less Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Meghan Markle is dealing out wardrobe inspiration in waves at this year’s Invictus Games. While the Duchess of Sussex doesn’t make too many official public appearances these days, we’re not surprised to see her having the time of […]

Related: 17 of the Best Elevated Loungewear Finds for Fall Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The battle between cozy and cute rages on, but we’re ready to call for a truce! Why should we let one or the other win when we could simply have both? Elevated loungewear might be a little harder […]

Related: 10 Healthy and Realistic Snack and Soda Swaps to Make ASAP — All on Amazon Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Confession time: We’re snackers. Big snackers. Does a day even count if it isn’t filled with salty, crunchy chips and sweet cookies and candies? How can we deny ourselves our favorite bubbly sodas? We simply won’t do it! […]