Millie Bobby Brown is letting her shorts do the talking after tying the knot with husband Jake Bongiovi.

Brown, 20, took to Instagram Monday, June 3, to share a series of cheeky photos of herself sporting denim cutoffs with the word “WIFEY” on the rear. In the pics, snapped at Florida’s Universal Orlando theme park, the Stranger Things star and Bongiovi, 22, play a carnival game with their backs to the camera. While Bongiovi’s shorts also made a statement with an American flag design, Brown wore a backward hat that read “WIFE OF THE PARTY.”

Other shots featured the pair, who quietly wed last month, hugging and walking hand-in-hand. Another showed Brown and a group of three women braving a twisty water slide at Universal’s Volcano Bay water park.

“Who wants to go to @universalorlando ????” Brown captioned her post. “Ussssssssss 🤍🤍🤍”

After two years of dating, Brown and Bongiovi, the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Hurley, were married in front of their “closest family” members, The Sun reported on May 24, of the “very low-key, romantic affair.” The couple are reportedly planning “a bigger ceremony” later this year.

The newlyweds first met through Instagram and were friends before pursuing a romantic relationship. In April 2023, Brown announced her engagement to Bongiovi by quoting lyrics from Taylor Swift’s song “Lover.”

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” she wrote in an Instagram caption alongside a photo of her diamond ring, which previously belonged to her mother. Bongiovi also shared photos to commemorate the occasion, writing, “Forever.”

Last year, Brown opened up about how she knew Jake was The One.

“I was interested in him and wanted to know more,” she told The Sunday Times in August 2023 of their first conversation on social media. “As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life. After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side.”

Brown said that she did not question whether Jake was the right fit for her.

“It’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your life with,” she explained. “I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him.”

While they planned their springtime nuptials, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2023 that they were “on cloud nine and can’t believe they get to spend the rest of their lives together.”

Jake was “an active participant” in the lead-up to the Big Day but allowed Brown to “take the lead” with the assistance of a wedding planner they hired.

“He just wants her to be happy and completely trusts her opinion,” the source told Us.