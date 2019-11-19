



Misty Copeland teamed up with Stuart Weitzman for the most lovely holiday campaign and we cannot get enough.

Titled Step Inside, on Monday, November 18, the brand dropped their first-ever holiday campaign starring the ballerina. As she dances around in a high-end black fashion-forward tutu, Copeland shows off a pair of stunning gold strappy heels that we’re currently adding to our want list.

“Super excited to share that I’m the face of @StuartWeitzman’s first-ever Holiday Campaign,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Monday afternoon. “It’s all about celebrating strength in femininity and the power of women, which is what I always try to stand for.”

She went on to say how much she loved the shoot and especially the shoes she got to wear during the fun project. “I hope you enjoy it as much as I loved being a part of it. Happy holidays… and happy shoe shopping!”

Named the first African-American woman promoted to principal dancer of American Ballet Theatre back in 2015, the dancer has also made headlines for embracing her super strong physique. Her pride in her figure is clearly established in this ad, which is exemplified as she glides around in an asymmetrical skirt showing off her toned legs.

“Being a ballerina, we’re not just dancers, we’re also athletes,” Copeland said in the press release. “You’re dancing in tulle. You look beautiful. And there is just this crazy power that maybe people don’t see.”

Shot by Lacey, Copeland herself choreographed the number seen in the short clip. Moving around seamlessly and flawlessly in a pair of the Merinda sandal stilettos, it is truly awe-worthy.

The partnership makes sense seeing as Copeland has spent many years performing in The Nutcracker on stage. However, we hope this isn’t the last time we get to see the dancing beauty model Stuart Weitzman shoes.