Molly Sims perfectly nailed the coveted Hamptons vibe at a private luncheon on Thursday, July 27. The 50-year-old model wore a Zimmermann dress to the event, which was hosted by Thirteen Lune and Mytheresa. The silk frock had a beautiful, elevated boho vibe, featuring an open-tie neckline, billowing sleeves and an intricate green floral print over a cream backdrop. Sims added a wide waist belt too!

Of course, we all want this dress for our own closet, but the $1,150 price tag isn’t necessarily the best case scenario. But, it’s less about the exact piece and more about the look itself — which is why we’re adding this $31 pick to our Amazon cart right … now!

Get the R.Vivimos Floral Print Bohemian Midi Dress for just $31 at Amazon!

This R.Vivimos dress shares numerous similar features with the Zimmermann dress (the price not being one of them). It has florals, it has a tie neckline, it has the sleeves and the length — it’s giving Hamptons, without a doubt. If you want to channel Sims even more accurately, add on a pair of minimal heeled sandals and a woven white summer bag. Hair? Down. Part? Middled!

If you’d prefer a slightly different color scheme, cut or pattern design, don’t go anywhere. We’ve personally picked out seven more dresses on Amazon below that also have a similar look. So, how about it? Let’s get shopping!

