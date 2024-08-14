NFL star Anthony Richardson takes his Croc collection seriously.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback, 22, opened up about his footwear collection in a clip from the Up & Adams Show shared via X on Tuesday, August 13. While the camera zoomed in on his navy blue Crocs, Richardson gushed about his Jibbitz charms, which include his initials, “Super dad,” “Papa” and more pendants.

“How many pairs of Crocs do you have?” host Kay Adams asked Richardson.

“Maybe, like, 60,” he replied with a smile.

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks A new year brings new red carpet moments. Hollywood’s leading ladies have been serving up major style inspiration while at award shows, parties, film premieres and more. We’re seeing little black dresses, glittering gowns and cutout frocks galore — all teamed with great glam, unforgettable hair and fabulous footwear. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. […]

Adams then giggled and clarified whether Richardson really owns 60 pairs of Crocs. “No you don’t. Seriously?!” she asked.

“Yeah, seriously. I promise,” he said, to which Adams quipped, “That’s insane.”

While talking with Adams, Richardson paired his blue kicks with white socks, a matching zip-up hoodie and a graphic T-shirt. He accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a beanie.

When he’s not rocking Crocs, Richardson can be seen dressing to the nines at red carpet events. In April 2023, he rocked a suit while attending the NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri.

For the red carpet, Richardson wore a gray double-breasted blazer and matching textured pants. He teamed the suit with a white turtleneck and pocket square. Richardson further accessorized with a diamond chain necklace featuring an “R” pendant, a matching choker, a silver watch and a chrome band on his pinky.

Richardson topped off his getup with diamond earrings, a cross pin on his lapel and reflective sunglasses.

Related: The Top 10 Most Stylish NFL Wives and Girlfriends: Ciara, More NFL wives and girlfriends have left a serious style mark on (and off) the field. Ciara, Brittany Mahomes and Kristin Juszczyk are just a few of the women who have dazzled Us with their stellar fashion sense. Take Kristin, for example, who never fails to support husband Kyle Juszczyk (who plays as the San Francisco […]

After getting drafted to the Colts, Richardson held up the team’s jersey while smiling for cameras. He also wore a flat-brimmed hat featuring the team’s logo while snapping pics.

Before starting his NFL career, Richardson played three seasons of college football for the Florida Gators from 2020 until 2022.