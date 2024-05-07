Odell Beckham Jr. Scores Major Fashion Touchdown at 2024 Met Gala

No flag on the play here — Odell Beckham Jr.’s Met Gala look was a total triumph.

Beckham Jr., 31, arrived in a suave black suit with white detailing at the Monday, May 6 event at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. The football star’s ensemble featured intricate flower embroidery and a diamond broach to complete the look.

The theme of this year’s Met Gala — chaired by Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Anna Wintour and Zendaya — is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a “Garden of Time” dress code. Inside the event, Beckham Jr. will likely see Kim Kardashian. The twosome recently ended their fling, with a source telling Us: “It was never serious between Kim and Odell, but they are taking a pause on seeing each other.”

According to Vogue, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s exhibit, which is committed with the annual gala, will feature garments from over 100 years ago, acting as a “garden of time.”

Related: Odell Beckham Jr. Is a Style Inspiration: From Painted Pants to Tuxedos Odell Beckham Jr. has made his way from the football field into the fashion world. From Met Galas to red carpets and annual Vanity Fair Oscar Parties, Beckham has impressed Us with his unique and trendy style. One of his fan-favorite looks came at the 2022 Met Gala when he rocked a forest green Gabriel […]

Pieces from designers Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Hubert de Givenchy and others will be included in the exhibit, which will be available for the public to see on Friday, May 10.

Beckham Jr. — who signed a deal with the Miami Dolphins on Monday, May 6 for the upcoming NFL season — has long expressed his love of fashion with memorable red carpet looks, including multiple prior appearances at the Met Gala.

In 2019, the Super Bowl champion arrived at the Gala in a Thom Browne sleeveless vest and a pleated kilt. The sleeveless look was a milestone, as a Thom Browne employee told GQ at the time, “We’ve never cut the sleeves off for anyone before.”

Related: All the Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Met Gala: What the Stars Wore The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. Fan-favorite stars have arrived at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6. Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and more have left a trail of fierce fashion on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, blessing Us with their stellar […]

Beckham Jr. was iced out to the max when he hit the Met Gala in 2022 in a green velvet ensemble, but it was his bling that stole the show.

The former New York Giant wore a custom Gabriel the Jeweler diamond chain around his neck worth $650k.

After the event, the famed jeweler revealed it was made of 300 carats of round diamonds, 200 carats of emerald-cut diamonds and 2.5 kilos of gold.