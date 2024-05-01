Kim Kardashian’s low-key romance with Odell Beckham Jr. has come to an end.

“It was never serious between Kim and Odell, but they are taking a pause on seeing each other,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It was always casual but Kim has been really busy with other priorities and isn’t putting in as much effort. The dynamic lost its spark, but they are still friends.”

Knowing that she will “run into Odell in social circles,” the insider adds that Kardashian, 43, “doesn’t want things to be awkward” between the two of them going forward. “They are still on good terms, and both agreed it’s best they stay friends. Odell is gearing up for season training, and they both knew it was never a long term relationship,” the source adds.

Kardashian, for her part, is “really happy about where she is right now,” the insider tells Us. “She doesn’t need anything serious and is comfortable focusing on herself and her kids.”

Kardashian shares kids North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West. Beckham, for his part, welcomed his son Zydn, 2, in February 2022 with ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood.

A second insider tells Us that the pair’s relationship “wasn’t ever going to be a real thing” and that they “were just having fun.” They continue: “Kim and Odell might see each other and hang out again, but they’re not interested in being in a relationship.”

Kardashian and Beckham, 31, had been romantically linked since September 2023. “Their connection was mutual and grew flirtatious pretty quickly,” a source shared with Us at the time. “They’re dating, but things are still fairly casual.”

The insider also noted that Beckham has “spent time with most of the Kardashian family over the years,” adding, “Neither one necessarily initiated things, but Odell did invite [Kim] to his birthday party last year. … They have great chemistry and Kim’s family fully approves.”

Kim later stepped out at Beckham’s November 2023 birthday party in New York City. The reality star sported a black deep V-neck dress to the event, which was right after she made an appearance at the the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards.

Kim and Beckham made their first outing as a couple ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in February. The pair were spotted walking in the lobby of the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.

Prior to their split, Kardashian dubbed herself the “biggest hopeless romantic” during a February interview on Sirius XM’s “This Life of Mine With James Corden” podcast. Noting that she has a list of qualities she looks for in a man, she stated, “I’m also not so delusional to know that someone will check every single box. [I’m looking for someone who is] accountable for actions. Takes accountability, [has] good teeth, can hold their own and I don’t have to babysit [them] all the time. Just a good, genuine person that’s driven and has their own motivations in life.”

Beckham previously sparked dating rumors with Kim’s younger sister Khloé Kardashian in 2016, though a source clarified to Us that the duo were “not dating” at the time.

Reporting by Sarah Jones and Amanda Williams