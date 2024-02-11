Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. made their first official outing as a couple on Saturday, February 10.

The Baltimore Ravens athlete, 31, was spotted guiding Kardashian, 43, through the lobby of the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Kardashian wore a brown jumpsuit with a coordinating cowboy hat to cover her face. Beckham, for his part, opted for a black-and-white leather jacket with matching trousers.

The new couple is likely in Sin City for Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11. The big game will be played between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers and feature a halftime show from Usher. Kardashian and Beckham separately appeared in the 45-year-old singer’s performance trailer.

Kardashian and Beckham’s comes after a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the duo were “trying to figure out the next steps” in their relationship.

“They’re getting serious,” the insider said on February 7, adding that “Odell’s personality is much more private” compared to Kardashian, “who is more accustomed to the limelight.”

Beckham is more “low-key” than the reality star overall, the source added.

Related: Kim Kardashian’s Most Honest and Steamy Quotes About Her Sex Life Overshare alert! Kim Kardashian is an open book when it comes to her sex life — and she doesn’t seem like she plans to censor herself anytime soon. “I have to be in a relationship in order to be intimate,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum told Complex in February 2007. “I’m not the […]

Rumors about a possible romance between Kardashian and Beckham first started swirling late last year. However, a second insider revealed that things between them had “been blossoming” for close to “a year.”

Another insider explained in September 2023 that Kardashian and Beckham have “known each other for a while,” so the transition to romance was a seamless one.

“Their connection was mutual and grew flirtatious pretty quickly. They’re dating, but things are still fairly casual,” a separate source shared at the time. “There’s nothing official so they’re both allowed to date other people. Although they’re not committed, Kim usually dates one guy at a time, so she’s not seeing anybody else.”

Related: Kim Kardashian's Dating History Through the Years A star-studded love life. Kim Kardashian‘s personal life has been in the spotlight for decades, no matter who she’s dated or married. Since 2000, Kardashian has been married three times. At only 19, she married producer Damon Thomas, who was 10 years older than her. The marriage lasted three years until she called it quits […]

Beckham was a friend of the family, per the third source.

“[Odell has] also spent time with most of the Kardashian family over the years at events like the Met Gala [and] the White Party,” the insider said. “Neither one necessarily initiated things, but Odell did invite her to his birthday party last year. … They have great chemistry and Kim’s family fully approves.”

Before going public with Kim, the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver was briefly linked to Khloé Kardashian in 2016. At the time, a source denied their romance to Us.

Related: Odell Beckham Jr. Is a Style Inspiration: From Painted Pants to Tuxedos Odell Beckham Jr. has made his way from the football field into the fashion world. From Met Galas to red carpets and annual Vanity Fair Oscar Parties, Beckham has impressed Us with his unique and trendy style. One of his fan-favorite looks came at the 2022 Met Gala when he rocked a forest green Gabriel […]

“They’re not dating,” the insider revealed in June 2016, after photos of Beckham and Khloé at a party together were shared online. “They were just flirting at a party.”

Both Kim and Beckham have experienced various public relationships throughout their career. Other than his rumored romance with Khloé, the NFL star dated model Lauren Wood from 2019 to 2023. They share son Zydn, born in February 2022.

Kim, who has dated football players in the past, was married to Kanye West, with whom she shares kids North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, for six years before filing for divorce in February 2021.

She also made headlines for a seven-month relationship with Pete Davidson, from October 2021 until August 2022.