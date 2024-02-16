Kim Kardashian might be the “biggest hopeless romantic,” but she is very aware that finding love isn’t easy.

During the Thursday, February 15, episode of SiriusXM’s “This Life of Mine With James Corden” podcast, Kardashian, 43, offered more details on what she’s looking for in a potential suitor.

“I do [have a list]. But I’m also not so delusional to know that someone will check every single box,” she noted. “[I’m looking for someone who is] accountable for actions. Takes accountability, [has] good teeth, can hold their own and I don’t have to babysit [them] all the time. Just a good, genuine person that’s driven and has their own motivations in life.”

Kardashian noted that her list is “so long” that she struggled to share only a handful of the characteristics. She previously discussed her attempt to manifest the perfect man on an episode of The Kardashians.

“[I need him to] protect me [and] fight for me. Good hygiene, and that is a given, so I should maybe take that off. [He should be] calm. No mom or dad issues. [I want someone who is] patient, supportive, genuinely happy for me [and] successful,” she shared in a June 2023 episode. “[He should be] spontaneous, fun [and] my friends and family love him. [I want] someone that can be a role model for my kids — especially someone my boys can look up to.”

It was also important for Kardashian that her future partner not have “heavy baggage,” adding, “I have enough. [I hope he is] taller than me and someone that loves to work out. [He should be a] motivated and independent person. Someone who is not clingy and someone with good taste.”

The list went on and on — with Kardashian still sharing more qualifications in a post-credits scene. During Thursday’s podcast, Kardashian revealed whether her attempt to find The One could result in a wedding.

“I don’t know. I really don’t. There’ll be moods where I’m just like, ‘You know what? I understand my life is really big and I understand it takes a really, really, really special, unique person to want to deal with that,'” she continued. “I think my life is really fun and whoever comes into my life will have a really good time, but it’s a lot. I’m not lonely, so I’m good. I have my kids, I have work, I have my family, but it would be nice to share your life with someone, but when you do, it’s such a big … I don’t take that lightly.”

Kardashian was previously married to producer Damon Thomas, whom she dated before her debut on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The duo, who had a 10-year age difference, were married for three years until they called it quits in 2003.

Nearly one decade later, Kardashian got engaged to Kris Humphries in 2011 following a whirlwind romance. Kardashian and Humphries, 39, tied the knot in 2011 but split after 72 days of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in April 2013 following a lengthy court battle.

Kardashian moved on from Humphries with longtime friend Kanye West. One year after welcoming daughter North, the couple got married in 2014. They later welcomed son Saint in 2015, daughter Chicago in 2018 and son Psalm in 2019. In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage.

The reality star was later linked to Pete Davidson before sparking romance rumors with Odell Beckham Jr. Kardashian and Beckham, 31, made their first official outing as a couple on Saturday, February 10, in Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl.

“They’re getting serious,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month, adding that Beckham’s personality “is much more private” compared to Kardashian, “who is more accustomed to the limelight.”

According to a second insider, the twosome knew each other “for a while” before they started dating.

“Their connection was mutual and grew flirtatious pretty quickly. They’re dating, but things are still fairly casual,” the source shared in September 2023. “There’s nothing official so they’re both allowed to date other people. Although they’re not committed, Kim usually dates one guy at a time, so she’s not seeing anybody else.”