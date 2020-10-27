Not standing for it! Offset defends his wife Cardi B and other Black female rappers amid the Hermés Birkin backlash.

On Sunday, October 25, the “WAP” rapper, 28, took to Instagram to clap back at a social media post that claimed “Birkins have literally lost their value” because “city girls and Cardi” have people “convinced that these Birkin bags are easy to get.” And the Migos member, 29, is backing her up.

He posted to Instagram that same night, sharing a picture of him and his wife surrounded by five different Hermés bags. “Stop letting people on the internet tell ya’ll who can get a Birkin at the store, and how many Birkin’s you can get,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. “Black people having access to luxury shouldn’t be a debate.” He concluded by noting, “by the way hip hop starts the trends!”

This same sentiment was shared by the Hustlers actress in her 4-minute clip. “They’re saying we’re depreciating the value. Actually, we add value because when we mention brands in hip-hop, s–t go up,” she said.

She went on to note that after referencing Louboutins in “Bodack Yellow” their Google search went up. Balenciaga also saw a spike in sales after she released “I Like It Like That” with the lyrics, “I like those Balenciagas / The ones that look like socks.” She even secured a deal with the design house!

“Like hip-hop, we start trends,” the Grammy winner continued in her video on Sunday night. “When y’all say that we devalue s–t, no we actually add value.”

It’s no secret that the couple loves a Birkin bag. A little over a week ago, Cardi showed off her impressively extensive collection in a jaw-dropping Instagram post. Meanwhile, in July the “I Like It” performer defended her hubby for buying their daughter Kulture a Birkin for her 2nd birthday. “I’m not mad that Daddy bought baby a Birkin,” she said in an Instagram Story on July 16. “She’s gonna match Mommy.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)