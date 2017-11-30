Sometimes all you need is a little 💄😌 (this is Tom Ford Sable Smoke Lipstick + Mac Stripdown Lip pencil) A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Nov 28, 2017 at 5:42pm PST

We all owe Olivia Culpo a debt of gratitude. Why? She demonstrated the no-fail method to fuller lips without fillers just by using lipstick and lip liner.

Let’s play catch-up: yesterday Culpo posted a video to her Instagram account of her in the process of getting glam. While her makeup artist was expertly blending her minky brown smokey eye, Olivia is applying Tom Ford Lipstick straight from the ultra-glamorous tube. But, Culpo blessed Us all a little further because not only did she give us some sultry glam inspo for the upcoming weekend, but she also spilled the exact shade of lipstick and lip liner she used to make her pout look extra pillowy. The combo in question is Tom Ford Lipstick in the shade Sable Smoke and MAC Stripdown Lip Pencil.

Why is this important? While Sable Smoke is a warm, peachy-pink nude, Stripdown is a slightly darker, more brown nude shade. Put them together and the shadow created from the darker liner and the subtle highlight from the brighter nude shade creates the visual effect of a plumper set of kissers — no shimmer or kissers necessary.

We have to quote Culpo’s caption when we say, “Sometimes all you need is a little lipstick.” Not feeling the nude lip vibe? Fear not — The former Miss Universe winner is a bonafide lipstick guru and has given us the key to wearing lippies of all shades. The next time you want to rock a vampy lip, make like Olivia Culpo and rock voluminous lashes, brushed up brows and clean, fresh makeup on the rest of the face.

Or if glossy lips are more your jam, check out our recent interview with Kim Kardashian where she gave all the juicy details about her latest KKW beauty launch, how much North loves makeup and more!

