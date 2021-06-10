Olympia Ohanian Rocks a Mini Version of Serena Williams’ Tennis Outfit

Serena Williams’ daughter, Olympia Ohanian, may only be 3-years-old, but she’s proving that toddlers can take on the tennis court in style!

The little one has her fair share of tennis skirts and cute sneakers, but on Wednesday, June 9, she recreated one of her mom’s most iconic looks — the one-legged pink, red and black catsuit Williams wore to the 2021 Australian Open. And if you ask Us, it’s her best fashion moment yet!

The tiny tot even took to her Instagram page, which has 616,000 followers, to show off her sporty outfit, captioning the image, “Practice makes ….”

Between Ohanian’s pink pom pomp pigtails, little Nike kicks and the fact that she’s wearing a teeny version of Williams’ iconic outfit, it’s clear that she’s following in her mother’s footsteps. And it’s all just too cute to handle!

Fans agree, taking the comments section by storm. Some eagle-eyed followers were quick to notice that the skin-tight suit is a copy of the one Williams wore earlier in the year.

One user questioned, “Doesn’t mom have this same outfit?” Another added: “Too cute!! Rocking that outfit!”

Others just couldn’t get over her mini-me status. “I can hear her say “Come On!” So Adorable #BrandNewLiving,” a user wrote. Someone else chimed in: “I wish I could like this post a million times.”

Williams obviously had to share her two cents about look, calling out her husband Alexis Ohanian in the same breath. “Awwww mannnn I asked you to save this post until I was next to her side my side in my same outfit 🙄🙄. Oophhh I guess I’ll have to pull the pug from your phone tonight. And you wake up wondering why you have no battery 🤷🏿‍♀️🤷🏿‍♀️ LOL,” she joked.

The one-legged outfit, which the tennis star debuted in February during her match with Laura Siegemund, was custom made Nike getup. In a post-game interview, Williams went on to confirm that the look was a tribute to Florence Griffith Joyner (Flo-Jo), an Olympic athlete.

“I was inspired by Flo-Jo, who was a wonderful track athlete, amazing athlete growing up,” she said at the time. “Her outfits were always amazing. This year we though, ‘What can we do to keep elevating the Serena Williams on the court?’ The Nike team actually thought of this design of inspiration from Flo-Jo. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is so brilliant, so brilliant.’”