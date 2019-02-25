Stylish broke the news back in January that Emma Stone and her makeup artist Rachel Goodwin would be working with Sisley on all of her glam looks for 2019 awards season, so it’s only fitting we touched base with the makeup pro again right after she created that fierce copper smokey eye for The Favourite actress (and Best Supporting Actress nominee!) for the Oscars on Sunday, February 24.

Stunning in a sculptural sequined Louis Vuitton gown that beautifully played off her auburn hair color and porcelain skin, Stone was a bronze goddess at the 91st annual Academy Awards, and Goodwin sought to complement the sparkly stunner with her makeup.

“The inspiration for the look really started with the dress,” she tells Us. “Since the dress was an edgy, copper Louis Vuitton, I wanted to create a glamorous, graphic-inspired look with a major focus on the eyes.”

The team (including Stone’s go-to mane woman Mara Roszak and stylist Petra Flannery) got to work around 1 p.m. PT, and Goodwin started by prepping the actress’ #flawless skin with a quick mask (she left the Sisley Black Rose Cream Mask on for about five minutes) and de-puffing under-eye massage, followed by moisturizer in the form of the Black Rose Skin Infusion Cream and Sisleya L’Integral Eye & Lip Contour Cream.

To even out her complexion (but still let her freckles shine through!), she used a tapered brush to lightly apply the Phyto-Blanc Cushion Foundation and then found a new use for the brand’s Instant Eclat Instant Glow Primer.

“Rather than using the primer underneath the makeup, I actually dabbed it on top of the foundation, to add a boost of luminosity for a glowing complexion,” she shares. “I like to tap it on over makeup so that the skin looks healthy and radiant.”

The Phyto-Blush Twist in Contour and Peach further defined the cheekbones and apples, and then it was time to move onto those shimmering peepers. She applied the Phyto-Eye Twist in Copper to the lid, crease and lower lash line and also blended a bit of the Topaze shade for dimension. The Phyto-Khol Star Waterproof Eyeliner in Sparkly Brown created the smokey, wing-like effect, and a swipe of the Phyto Ombre-Glow Luminous Eyeshadow in Amber further amplified the bronzey hue. A few coats of the new So Volume Mascara in Deep Black finished off the dramatic eye look.

“I think a graphic eye always looks great when the rest of the makeup is paired down and kept really simple,” she said. “Nude glossy lips and radiant skin that’s not overdone allows for a powerful eye to speak the loudest and still look modern.”

To give the pout just a hint of color, she layered the Phyto-Levres Perfect Lip Liner in Nude with the Phyto-Lip Twist in Nut and Le Phyto-Rouge lipstick in Beige Jaipur (hey, no one ever said the perfect nude lip came easy).

All told, Goodwin was excited to close out her and Stone’s months-long press tour with such a standout beauty moment.

“I was so thrilled with the look,” she says. “The entire ride with this movie has been a joy from the beginning and this was a culmination of our journey that started last August. Tonight felt like a celebration of this wild ride of The Favourite.”

So what does one of the busiest makeup artists in the biz do to wind down after such a hectic awards season?

“I am actually going to Paris next week for Paris Fashion Week, and I am going to the new Maison Sisley Spa,” she shares. “I am so excited to get to go and relax.”

