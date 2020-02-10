Did someone say girls’ night out? Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner didn’t attend the 92nd annual Academy Awards, but they did hit the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, held in Beverly Hills following the ceremony. And since we’re talking about fashion, the famous afterparty is basically just as important.

The KKW Beauty founder pledged her allegiance to chic neutrals in a cream-colored Alexander McQueen gown. But take note: this wasn’t just any red carpet dress. The “oyster gown” is from the designer’s 2003 Shipwreck collection and the only other one in existence lives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC.

“I literally have to lay down in the car. I cannot sit up because my dress will rip or pop or something, but it’s worth it,” said the brunette beauty on her Instagram Story on the way to the party. She also revealed that the iconic McQueen gown was this year’s Christmas gift from husband Kanye West. Casual!

Jenner’s gown was just as form-fitting as her older sister’s but totally different in terms of the style. The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a strapless Ralph and Russo gown covered in elaborate sparkly beading.

Just like Kardashian, Jenner wasn’t able to do anything besides stand or walk at the party, in fear that the gown might self-destruct. The mom of one posted a photo of the look with the caption, “Couldn’t really sit in this but it was worth it 😊.”

Later in the evening, the Lip Kit founder changed into a red off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown paired with layered Lorraine Schwartz necklaces and Christian Louboutin heels. The new dress was just as sexy and hopefully made sitting possible for the 22-year-old.

The sisters were joined by West at the afterparty, but if anyone was third-wheeling, it was him. The rapper looked sharp in a black leather suit paired with a large gold chain and glasses. He undoubtedly looked cool-as-hell, but his ladies definitely stole the show.

