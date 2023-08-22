Paris Hilton is teaching son Phoenix about fashion early.

Hilton, 42, took to Instagram on Monday, August 21, to share snaps of herself and her “angel baby” wearing matching outfits. Hilton donned a two-piece adorned with tropical leaves as Phoenix sported a coordinating bib. “#MommyMonday with my angel baby,” Hilton captioned the social media post, adding several emojis. In the photos, Hilton could be seen smiling as Phoenix nibbled on his hand.

In addition to style, Hilton — who welcomed Phoenix via surrogate in January with husband Carter Reum — exclusively told Us Weekly in July that she’s passing her passion for music on to her little one.

“He loves going to his music classes and playing the drums,” she shared. “His latest milestones are just adorable! And he just started eating solids and loves puree peaches. My heart is so full, and my life feels so complete. Every moment with my baby is like pure magic.”

Earlier this month, Hilton gushed further about motherhood, telling Us, “I can’t wait ‘till he can walk and talk. I can’t wait for all of the holidays — and the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus and being able to live my childhood again. I’m such a kid at heart, and I’m just so excited for all those moments and seeing the world through his eyes.”

She continued, “Being a mom is something that I’ve always dreamed about. It’s been the most special and incredible experience of my life. To have [worked] so hard [to] build this beautiful life and be able to give my son just the most magical experiences and adventures — I can’t wait for all of that.”

Although Phoenix is just a few months old, Hilton is already hoping to give him a baby sister as becoming a parent “lights up my life in so many ways.”

Hilton is also loving married life with Reum, 42.

She began her relationship with the VEEV Spirits cofounder in November 2019 after calling off her engagement to Chris Zylka one year prior. “I’m so happy,” she told Us in February 2020. “This is the best time of my life right now.”

Following their February 2021 engagement, Hilton gushed about her beau via Instagram.

“When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it,” the former reality star said at the time. “My love and I have been together since our first date and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”