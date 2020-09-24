Obsessed! Paris Hilton and JoJo Siwa bonded over the “CEOs of being extra.” It’s a pairing we didn’t know we needed, but as you can imagine, it was pretty fabulous.

On Wednesday, September 23, the pink-loving, blonde duo teamed up for a TikTok Live, chatting about everything from cars to clothes. They even had their “own little fashion week moment”

“Because of the pandemic, this is the first [fashion week] I’ve missed in years,” the 39-year-old reality star shared. “Since you were born!” the 17-year-old dancer inserted.

“Literally, I live for New York Fashion Week and all the fashion weeks and since we’re not having, I’m so happy you’re here today to have our own fashion week.”

When The Simple Life star asked the Dance Moms alum what she likes about fashion week, Siwa replied, “I just love seeing all the new stuff. You know, all the new collections.” But it’s not just about the clothes for her. She also loves seeing the models strut their stuff on the runway, looking stern and serious. “They look so mad! But like, that’s what they do.”

She continued, “I just love seeing all the new stuff. It’s just so cool to see what all the trends are, what all the people come up with. It’s just amazing”

While Hilton also loves seeing all the new designs, she also admitted to missing the parties as well. “It’s just so much fun during that time.”

They even showed off “some of our most iconic outfits,” pulling a few pieces from their walk-in closets.

But fashion isn’t the only thing they both enjoy. They also share a love for wild, fancy cars. While Hilton showcased her $165K BMW i8 Roadster that she customized in December to resemble the iridescent Dolls Kill outfits she wears at Burning Man, Siwa had her electric SUV, the Tesla Model X. Her ride doesn’t just have your average paint job, either. It has her face plastered all over it, a custom job she got done last October by YouTube couple Kyler & Madison Fisher.

