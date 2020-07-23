Paris Hilton Recreates Her Own Looks in This TikTok: Watch

Is Paris Hilton the queen of TikTok?!

The reality star just got in on the choose your own character TikTok trend. But instead of doing what everyone else does, which is typically changing into different TV show characters or types of people during the COVID-19 quarantine, she did her very own Paris Hilton version. And it’s everything.

On Tuesday, July 21, she took to the social media platform to share a video of herself wearing all kinds of fabulous looks. “Choose Your Character: Paris Hilton Edition,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “Which Paris character would you choose? #WhatIdWear #SimpleLife #ParisForPresident #Sliving #DJ.”

It starts with her walking into the frame wearing an all-white ensemble complete with a feather-adorned robe, matching shoes and a slip dress with Curtis Waters’ Stunnin’ playing.

When she jumps up, she transforms into a DJ version of herself, wearing a hot pink skin-tight minidress with oversize sunglasses and bedazzled headphones.

The next look is “a presidential candidate,” which is very Elle Woods with its playful bright pink hues. Then she does “living a Simple Life,” in reference to her early-aughts reality show with Nicole Richie. For this ensemble, she wears a denim dress carrying a Hello Kitty bag in one hand and her puppy in another.

To close it all out, she dresses as “a living icon” in a super sparkly champagne-hued sequin dress with matching pumps and decorative gloves. Because, why not?!

This comes a week after she made headlines for another TikTok video titled “8 Easy Exercises to Stay Hot While You’re Staying Home.” It showcased the blonde bombshell working out using Louis Vuitton bags instead of hand weights. “No dumbbells needed,” the socialite noted in the video as she lifted the designer pieces.

There’s nothing more refreshing than a self-aware star!

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)