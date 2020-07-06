Throwback! Shay Mitchell Rewears ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Swim Team Tracksuit

Iconic! Shay Mitchell, 33, jumped on the #WhatIdWear TikTok trend by reimagining fashion looks for her former TV characters, including Peach from You, Emily from Pretty Little Liars and Stella from Dollface.

For those who are new to the challenge, it’s all about showing what you’d wear for specific situations, say, if you were thrown into your favorite TV show.

The Canada native filmed the TikTok video in her lavish closet on Saturday, July 4. She wore a white robe and styled her hair down at the beginning of the video and as a text overlay, she wrote, “What character should I be today?”

Mitchell quickly transformed into three of her beloved TV characters, starting with Peach Salinger from Netflix’s 2018 thriller, You. To reimagine the queen bee, the mom of one wore a New York-chic ensemble, comprising a silk cheetah print top paired with sunglasses, gold earrings and a Chanel handbag.

Next, the actress dressed up as Emily Fields from Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars. She managed to unearth her character’s exact blue Rosewood High School swim team tracksuit.

And last but not least, Mitchell donned eclectic outfit to match the style of Stella, Mitchell’s character in the Hulu comedy Dollface. She wore a tie-dye crop top underneath a fur coat with statement earrings and cat-eye sunglasses.

The video has since amassed close to 1 million “likes” on the social media platform. Mitchell encouraged her 3.5 million followers to share their thoughts about the looks in the comments. She captioned the video, “Who’s your fave!?”

Fans went particularly crazy over her Pretty Little Liars character. “Emily oh my god I miss you playing her she was my favorite character,” one TikTok user wrote. Another wrote, “Coming to the comments already knowing Emily won.”

Others preferred the You character’s style. “Emily is my fave character, BUT the outfit from Peach hits different,” a fan wrote.

Mitchell’s Stella character didn’t get as much love as the other two, but there were a handful of dutiful Dollface fans who praised the look. “WHY IS NO ONE VOTING FOR STELLA?!?!” a passionate follower commented. “YOU WERE MY FAV IN DOLLFACE I LOVE YOU.”

