Skims just made summer a little bit hotter! Paris Jackson, Madison Bailey and Bella Poarch showed off their bikini bodies in an ad for the Kim Kardashian-founded brand’s latest swim collection.

The campaign, which launched on Monday, July 25, is inspired by “the playful spirit of the Los Angeles pool party scene,” according to a press release. The new capsule comprises of swimsuits, dresses and accessories “designed with the Skims signature fit and comfort to offer flattering, targeted support.”

In the ad, Jackson, 24, dazzled in a caramel-colored string bikini in one shot and another image showed her lounging atop a floatie in a skin-tight one-piece. For her part, Bailey, 23, wowed in a black cutout swimsuit while resting on a brown Skims towel.

In a different photo, Jackson and Bailey posed together, sporting chrome sunglasses as they show off their poolside looks.

Poarch, 25, modeled a high-cut one-piece in this season’s most popular color: Barbie pink. The musician styled the look with gloves and wore her hair in a sleek ponytail.

For Jackson, being featured in the campaign was a “full circle moment.”

“I’ve known Kim for a while and have always admired her style, so to be in the latest swim campaign for Skims is a full circle moment,” she said in a statement. “I love the brand and doing this shoot was so much fun.”

Poarch echoed similar sentiments, sharing: “I’m so thrilled to be a part of the new SKIMS Swim campaign! I’m obsessed with the new collection – from gloves to dresses, there is so much to choose from, and I love how the brand always pushes style boundaries this way.”

Bailey added: “Skims is known for their iconic campaigns, so to be a part of the latest one for Swim was so exciting! I’m a huge fan of the brand and this collection is so fun, I’ll be wearing it all Summer long.”

The new collection drops on Thursday, July 28.

After launching Skims with undergarments and shapewear in 2019, Kardashian, 41, expanded to swimwear earlier this year.

“I am so excited for you guys to see swim, it’s so insane,” the fashion designer said via Instagram Stories on March 14. “I really wanted pieces for every single body. So, if you wanted to cover up and use a sarong, if you want to cover your arms, you can, if you want a triangle top or to fully cover your chest, different kind of bottoms — you just pick and choose. It’s like Lego pieces … You can hide the pieces you want to hide and accentuate the ones [you want to accentuate].”

The first lineup included 19 different silhouettes in several color ways. Every item is available in sizes XXS to 4X and the prices range from $32 to $108.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential